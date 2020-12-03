LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross edged Archer 41-36 Thursday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball opener for both teams.
Jaden Harris led the Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 region) with 20 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Discovery 85, Arlington Christian 39
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery’s boys basketball team defeated Arlington Christian 85-39 on Thursday.
Mikey Moncrease led the Titans (3-2) with 24 points, and Navaughn Maise had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ian Davis had 11 points, Daveion Teague-Parham scored 12 and Aaron Oesterle had 11 points, three assists and three steals. Cam Shelton contributed seven assists in the win.
Etowah 68, Wesleyan 44
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell 68-44 to visiting Etowah on Thursday.
The Wolves (0-3) were led by Beau Brown’s 13 points.
