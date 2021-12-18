NORCROSS — Norcross squeaked past Archer 60-59 Friday in 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
The Blue Devils trailed throughout before a charge in the waning seconds that began with a Jerry Deng 3-pointer that trimmed Archer's lead to a point. London Johnson then delivered the game-winning shots with 12 seconds remaining.
Samarion Bond led Norcross with 20 points and Mier Panoam scored 14 in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 73, Calhoun 67
SUWANEE — Mill Creek’s boys basketball team defeated Calhoun 73-67 Friday at Lambert.
Trajen Greco (23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals), Stacky Jackson (17 points, four steals, two assists) and Jonathan Taylor (13 points, four rebounds, two steals) led the way for the Hawks (3-6).
Duluth 86, Cross Keys 11
CANTON — David Culbreath scored 26 points Friday as Duluth cruised to an 86-11 win over Cross Keys in the opening game of the War Lodge Classic at Sequoyah.
The Wildcats also got 15 points from D.J. Phipps Jr. and 10 points from Takata Murphy.
Dacula 66, Parkview 54
DACULA — Dacula topped Parkview 66-54 Friday behind 22 points and five rebounds from Omari Hamilton.
The Falcons (6-3) also got big games from Josh Mathurin (15 points, six steals, four rebounds, three assists), Gabe Omoregie (14 points, seven rebounds, five blocked shots) and Jackson Sousa (seven points, three steals, three rebounds, three assists).
Buford 83, Lanier 73
BUFORD — Buford posted an 83-73 victory over Lanier on Friday in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves were led by 21 points from Jaylon Taylor and 20 points from Alahn Sumler.
Shiloh 75, Winder-Barrow 52
WINDER — Shiloh opened 8-AAAAAA play with a 75-52 win over Winder-Barrow on Friday.
The Generals (6-0) got 20 points from Trevon Payton, 11 points from Isaiah Bertie and nine points from Zaron Jackson.
GAC 55, Brookwood 41
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Brookwood 55-41 on Friday.
Josh Fulton led GAC with 24 points and six rebounds. Eddie Page (six points, 10 rebounds), Kaosi Chijioke (four points, six rebounds) and J.T. Wasiele (nine points) also played well for the Spartans.
Brookwood was led by Osiris Shabazz (eight points) and Jason Johnson (10 rebounds).
Wesleyan 51, Loganville Christian 35
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan defeated Loganville Christian 51-35 on Friday.
Cherokee 73, Providence 60
SUWANEE — Providence Christian fell 73-60 to Cherokee on Friday.
The Storm’s top scorers were Tony Carpio (19 points, seven rebounds) and Devin Long (14 points, eight rebounds).
