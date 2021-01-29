NORCROSS — Norcross jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and held off Discovery 62-58 Friday for a key win in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
The Blue Devils (15-5, 8-0 region) led 20-6 after a quarter before Discovery fought back.
Discovery (15-5, 5-2) was led by Daveion Teague-Parham (17 points), Mikey Moncrease (15 points), Navaughn Maise (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Ian Davis (12 points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 62, Mountain View 47
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett clinched a state playoff berth with its eighth straight win, topping Mountain View 62-47 in an 8-AAAAAAA game on Friday.
Thomas Allard scored 22 to lead the Bulldogs, who also got good games from R.J. Godfrey (12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) and Brendan Rigsbee (11 points, eight rebounds, five blocks). Gunnar Carlberg added nine points.
Mountain View was led by Zay Wilson (16 points), Chance Boothe (eight points) and Jayden Edison (seven points).
Berkmar 79, Dunwoody 46
LILBURN — Malique Ewin’s 20 points and 12 rebounds helped Berkmar to a 79-46 win over Dunwoody on Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Jemahri Hill (14 points), Destin Logan (11 points) and Dara Olonade (11 points) also played well for the Patriots (16-5, 8-1).
Peachtree Ridge 65, Mill Creek 50
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge posted an impressive 65-50 win over Mill Creek on Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Lions were led by Jairus Griffin (17 points, 10 rebounds), William Gray-Watson (13 points, four assists), Noel Malcolm (11 points, three assists) and Bilial Djibo (10 points, four rebounds).
Collins Hill 92, Fulton Leadership 42
SUWANEE — Collins Hill rolled to a 92-42 victory over Fulton Leadership Academy on Friday.
The Eagles’ top scorers were Jabre Mills (15 points), A.J. Muller (12 points), Ethan Davis (10 points) and Mel Haynes (10 points).
Dacula 60, Central Gwinnett 48
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula defeated Central Gwinnett 60-48 Friday in 8-AAAAAA play.
Lamariyon Jordan led the Falcons (10-10, 4-4) with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, Anthony Alston had 14 points, five rebounds and five steals and Gabe Omoregie had 13 points and five rebounds. Bryce Wilson (six points, seven assists, six rebounds) and Josh Mathurin (four points, five assists, three steals) also played well.
Shiloh 63, Habersham Central 22
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh picked up a 63-22 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
The Generals were led by Devon Barnes (13 points, five rebounds), Nazir Griffin (13 points, three assists) and Trevon Payton (10 points, six rebounds).
Winder-Barrow 64, Lanier 59
SUGAR HILL — Winder-Barrow upset Lanier 64-59 Friday in 8-AAAAAA play, handing the Longhorns their first region loss.
Lanier falls to 15-4 overall and 7-1 in the region.
Winder-Barrow (13-6, 5-4) got 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks from Mountain View transfer Wyatt Fricks.
Salem 45, GAC 38
CONYERS — Despite 13 points, five rebounds and three assists from Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian lost 45-38 to Salem on Friday.
The Spartans also got seven rebounds each from Eddie Page and Kaosi Chijioke, and nine points from Carlton Lucas.
Wesleyan 74, AIS 31
ATLANTA — Wesleyan cruised to a 74-31 win over Atlanta International on Friday.
Anakin Brown led the Wolves (6-11, 1-3 5-A Private) with 18 points, and Bryce Masters added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Providence 61, Holy Innocents’ 59
ATLANTA — Providence Christian edged eighth-ranked Holy Innocents’ 61-59 Friday behind 22 points and three assists from Chance Thacker and 20 points and 14 rebounds from Tony Carpio.
Elijah Williams added 10 points and six rebounds, and excelled on the defensive end.
