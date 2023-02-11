Gicarri_Harris_2.JPG

Gicarri Harris, Grayson

LAWRENCEVILLE — Grayson’s boys basketball team, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, locked up the No. 1 seed for the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament with a 63-56 victory over No. 3-ranked Newton on Friday.

Four Grayson players scored in double figures led by Anthony Alston (14 points, two blocks) and Gicarri Harris (14 points, nine rebounds, two assists). C.J. Hyland had 12 points and seven assists, Amir Taylor had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists and Chad Moodie contributed eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

