LAWRENCEVILLE — Grayson’s boys basketball team, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, locked up the No. 1 seed for the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament with a 63-56 victory over No. 3-ranked Newton on Friday.
Four Grayson players scored in double figures led by Anthony Alston (14 points, two blocks) and Gicarri Harris (14 points, nine rebounds, two assists). C.J. Hyland had 12 points and seven assists, Amir Taylor had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists and Chad Moodie contributed eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 63, Central Gwinnett 61
LAWRENCEVILLE — Bronson Blair had 21 points and Mike White scored 20 Friday in Mountain View’s 63-61 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA.
Jahmel Bruce and Q.J. Jones had nine points each.
Duluth 64, Discovery 53
DULUTH — Duluth defeated Discovery 64-53 Friday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament play-in game.
Kell 79, GAC 33
MARIETTA — Greater Atlanta Christian lost 79-33 to No. 1-ranked Kell on Friday.
The Spartans’ top performers were Nick Teague (eight points, six rebounds), Amare Williams (seven points, three rebounds), Noah Harry (seven points) and Vinh Nguyen (six points, two rebounds, two assists).
Seckinger 67, Cedar Shoals 37
BUFORD — Seckinger routed Cedar Shoals 67-37 Friday in the opener of the Region 8-AAAA Tournament.
Wesleyan 73, Dawson County 51
DAWSONVILLE — Josh Kavel scored 33 points Friday as ninth-ranked Wesleyan locked up the No. 1 seed in Region 7-AAA and a state tournament berth with a 73-51 win at Dawson County.
Thomas Chipman added 15 points in the victory.
Hebron 74, Stephens County 65
DACULA — Hebron Christian downed Stephens County 74-65 on Friday in 8-AAA.
The Lions were led by Jelani Mason (20 points, two assists), Devon McField (14 points, five rebounds, five steals, three assists), MaTaj Glover (13 points, five assists) and Blake Wilson (13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks, two steals).
