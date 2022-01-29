MOUNT AIRY — No. 4 Buford edged No. 9 Habersham Central 66-63 for a Region 8-AAAAAA boys basketball win on Friday.
The Wolves were led by Jaylon Taylor (18 points), Alahn Sumler (18 points) and London Williams (17 points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview 64, Brookwood 59
SNELLVILLE — Parkview defeated rival Brookwood 64-59 Friday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Asher Woods scored 24 to lead the Panthers, who also got 11 points from Jordan Riley and 10 points each from Mike Matthews and Nekhi Fisher.
Archer 68, Discovery 53
LAWRENCEVILLE — Tenth-ranked Archer posted a 7-AAAAAAA road win Friday, beating Discovery 68-53.
Damoni Harrison (18 points, four assists, four steals, three rebounds), Major Freeman (14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals), Christian Drummer (10 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals) and Kyle Collins (12 points, four steals, three rebounds) scored in double figures for the Tigers (15-7, 5-4).
Ryen Jones (four points, seven rebounds, three steals), Seth Means (five points, two rebounds) and Mark Peah (five assists, four rebounds, three steals) also were among Archer’s contributors.
Berkmar 75, Meadowcreek 44
NORCROSS — Fourth-ranked Berkmar routed Meadowcreek 75-44 for a 7-AAAAAAA win Friday.
Malique Ewin had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Jermahri Hill had 20 points and seven rebounds as the Patriots improved to 15-3 overall and 8-0 in the region. Brycen Blaine had 15 points in the win, and Jameel Rideout contributed eight points and seven assists.
North Gwinnett 75, Mountain View 59
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett, ranked fifth in Class AAAAAAA, topped Mountain View 75-59 in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
North (18-3, 6-0) got 25 points and seven rebounds from Dylan Gary along with 20 points and 10 rebounds from R.J. Godfrey. Thomas Allard (eight points, five assists), Julian Walker (six blocks, seven rebounds), Blake Seitz (eight rebounds) and Lane Vance (four assists) also made contributions.
Mountain View was led by Mike White’s 18 points and Donte Golden’s 10.
Newton 58, Grayson 56
COVINGTON — Eighth-ranked Grayson missed a 3-pointer in the waning seconds Friday, coming up just short against No. 1-ranked Newton in 4-AAAAAAA.
The Rams were led by Tyrese Elliott (18 points, five assists, two steals), Chauncey Wiggins (15 points) and Caleb Blackwell (nine points, five rebounds, five assists).
Norcross 61, Dunwoody 51
DUNWOODY — Sixth-ranked Norcross posted a 61-51 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Dacula 82, Winder-Barrow 69
DACULA — Dacula picked up an 82-69 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Lamariyon Jordan had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Anthony Alston had 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals and Omari Hamilton had 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists to lead the Falcons (11-10, 4-4).
Jackson Sousa added 10 points and three assists, while Will Green (seven points, two assists), Blake Wilson (six points, three rebounds, three assists, two blocks), Ashton Crawford (four points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks) and Josh Mathurin (two points, five assists) also had solid games.
Shiloh 71, Central Gwinnett 52
LAWRENCEVILLE — Four double figure scorers helped No. 2-ranked Shiloh to a 71-52 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Trevon Payton (18 points) and D.J. Leak (17 points) led the Shiloh (19-0) scoring, while Emmanuel Okogie was close behind with 15 points and Isaiah Bertie scored 12.
Providence 79, AIS 36
ATLANTA — Every Providence Christian player scored Friday in a 79-36 region win over Atlanta International.
Tony Carpio (22 points, six rebounds) and Braxton Miller (13 points, three steals) led the way for the Storm, ranked eighth in A Private.
Mount Vernon 65, Wesleyan 42
ATLANTA — Mount Vernon defeated Wesleyan 65-42 on Friday in 5-A Private.
Thomas Chipman’s 20 points led the Wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.