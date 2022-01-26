NORCROSS — Fourth-ranked Berkmar stayed perfect in Region 7-AAAAAAA with a 54-52 win at No. 6 Norcross in a Tuesday night showdown between two of Class AAAAAAA’s top boys basketball teams.
Malique Ewin’s 19 points and 11 rebounds led the Patriots (13-4, 7-0), while Brycen Blaine and Jermahri Hill contributed 14 points each. Jameel Rideout had seven points and a team-best six assists.
London Johnson led Norcross with 19 points, and Samarion Bond scored 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 83, Parkview 77
LILBURN — Grayson built a big lead Tuesday night and held on for an 83-77 victory over Parkview in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
The Rams, ranked eighth in AAAAAAA, led 49-28 at halftime and 74-50 after three quarters.
Gicarri Harris led Grayson with 25 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Chauncey Wiggins had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyrese Elliott had 15 points and three steals, and Caleb Blackwell added seven points and nine assists.
Asher Woods scored 37 points to lead Parkview.
Archer 77, Meadowcreek 43
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer rolled past Meadowcreek 77-43 Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Mark Peah (21 points, four assists, three steals), Major Freeman (19 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Damoni Harrison (15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists) scored in double figures for the Tigers. Ryen Jones (seven points, four rebounds, two steals) also chipped in for Archer.
North Gwinnett 67, Mill Creek 37
SUWANEE — Fifth-ranked North Gwinnett improved to 5-0 in 8-AAAAAAA with a 67-37 rout of Mill Creek on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (17-3) were led by Dylan Gary (18 points, 10 rebounds), Thomas Allard (11 points, nine rebounds), R.J. Godfrey (eight points, eight rebounds), Gunnar Carlberg (seven points), Duke Clayton (nine rebounds) and Julian Walker (nine rebounds).
Collins Hill 69, Mountain View 58
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Mountain View 69-58 in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Ethan Davis had 24 points to lead the Eagles, who also got good games from Kaden McArthur (13 points), Tyrese Mixon (10 points) and Amare Banks (eight points).
Mountain View’s top scorers were Mike White (15 points), Chance Boothe (12 points), C.J. Johnson (11 points) and K.T. Sherman (10 points).
Duluth 66, Dunwoody 35
DULUTH — Duluth routed Dunwoody 66-35 Tuesday for a 7-AAAAAAA win.
Mason Smith (16 points) and David Culbreath (14 points) led the Wildcats.
Discovery 64, Wilson Academy 57
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery defeated Wilson Academy 64-57 on Tuesday in a non-region game.
The Titans’ top performers were Alcine Muhammad (15 points), Colby Williams (14 points) and Darryl Walton (six points, 11 rebounds).
Buford 70, Dacula 68
BUFORD — Fourth-ranked Buford pulled out a 70-68 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
London Williams (22 points) and Malachi Brown (18 points) led the way for the Wolves.
Lanier 63, Habersham 55
SUGAR HILL — Lanier notched a big 63-55 win over ninth-ranked Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
C.J. Hyland (20 points), Justin Birch (14 points), Jayce Nathaniel (14 points) and Tahai Morgan (10 points) scored in double figures for the Longhorns (10-10, 3-5).
Habersham falls to 12-7 overall and 5-3 in the region.
Sandy Creek 66, GAC 64
NORCROSS — No. 8-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian fell 66-64 against No. 2 Sandy Creek in 5-AAA on Tuesday.
Eddie Page (16 points, 14 rebounds), Josh Fulton (16 points, nine rebounds), Athan Pohlman (13 points, six assists, three rebounds) and Carlton Lucas (12 points, three rebounds) led the way for GAC.
Hebron 47, Wesleyan 46
DACULA — Hebron Christian topped Wesleyan 47-46 Tuesday, evening its 5-A Private record at 1-1.
The Lions (7-12) were led by 16 points from Justin Bartleson, seven points from Porter Josephson, six points from Drew Faucher and five points from Gabriel Selagea.
