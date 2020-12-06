WHITE — MVP Chance Thacker had 22 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in the Providence Christian boys basketball team’s 52-40 win over St. Anne-Pacelli in Saturday’s Create The Culture Classic at Cass.
The Storm also got 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks from Tony Carpio and nine points and seven rebounds from Elijah Williams.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 71, West Forsyth 51
CUMMING — Down by four points at halftime, Mill Creek stormed back in the second half for a 71-51 win at West Forsyth on Saturday.
Ten Hawks (2-2) scored led by Jonathan Taylor’s 17 points. Connor Marshall had 13 points, Nick Jacobs scored 12 and Caleb Downs added nine points.
North Gwinnett 59, Gainesville 44
GAINESVILLE — R.J. Godfrey had 18 points and was 7-for-7 shooting Saturday in North Gwinnett’s 59-44 win at Gainesville.
Thomas Allard had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2), while Dylan Gary had nine points and Brendan Rigsbee had eight points, six rebounds and four steals.
Shiloh 58, Meadowcreek 38
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh posted a 58-38 win over Meadowcreek on Saturday behind 16 points, five rebounds and four assists from Devon Barnes.
Xavier Wright (eight points, four rebounds), Trevon Payton (eight points, eight rebounds) and Amarion Jones (eight points) also played well for the Generals.
Dacula 57, Winder-Barrow 39
DACULA — Dacula defeated Winder-Barrow 57-39 on Saturday.
The Falcons were led by Lamariyon Jordan (16 points, two assists, two rebounds), Bryce Wilson (six points, 10 rebounds, six assists), Taevon Lewis (10 points, three rebounds, three steals), Gabe Omoregie (six points, two rebounds) and Josh Mathurin (three points, four rebounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.