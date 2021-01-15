LAWRENCEVILLE — Jonathan Taylor’s free throw with 0.3 seconds left in overtime was the winning margin in Mill Creek’s 59-58, comeback victory at Mountain View on Friday night in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
The free throw by Taylor, who had 20 points, capped a huge comeback by the Hawks, who trailed by 16 points in the third quarter and still faced an 11-point deficit with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Josh Battle led Mill Creek (5-6, 1-2 region) with 23 points, and Nate Finch scored 11.
Mountain View’s top scorers were Zay Wilson (17 points), Javon Jordan (14 points) and Jayden Edison (nine points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 79, Collins Hill 72
SUWANEE — Jairus Griffin had 25 points, eight rebounds and two assists Friday night in Peachtree Ridge’s 79-72 win over rival Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA.
Malcolm Noel (16 points, three rebounds, three assists), Will Watson (14 points, four rebounds, three assists) and Wesley Isoje (10 points, six rebounds, six blocked shots) also scored in double figures for the Lions, now 3-0 in the region. Chris Green added seven points, six rebounds and two blocks in the win.
Berkmar 58, Archer 39
LAWRENCEVILLE — Berkmar stayed perfect in 7-AAAAAAA with a 58-39 win at Archer on Friday.
The Patriots (13-4, 6-0) got 20 points and 14 rebounds from Malique Ewin, as well as 12 points from Dara Olonade and 11 points from Jermahri Hill.
Discovery 64, Central Gwinnett 34
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery defeated Central Gwinnett 64-34 Friday in a non-region matchup.
Lanier 57, Dacula 39
DACULA — Lanier defeated Dacula 57-39 Friday night in 8-AAAAAA play.
Andrew McConnell led the Longhorns (13-3, 5-0) with 23 points. Justin Birch had nine points in the win and Iajah Phillips scored seven.
Dacula was led by Lamariyon Jordan’s 17 points.
GAC 60, Westminster 35
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian cruised to a 60-35 win over Westminster on Friday.
LaMarr Randolph had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win, and Josh Fulton had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Saiku White (12 points, six rebounds, two assists), Eddie Page (four points, six rebounds) and Kaosi Chijioke (six rebounds) also played well.
Providence 63, Wesleyan 40
LILBURN — Chance Thacker had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds Friday in Providence Christian’s 63-40 win over Wesleyan.
Tony Carpio had 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for the Storm, while Elijah Williams had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Skyler Jordan added six points and four rebounds.
Hebron 59, Mount Vernon 54
DACULA — Jayden Williams’ 20 points and 10 rebounds helped Hebron Christian to a 59-54 win over Mount Vernon on Friday.
Samuel Hutto had 12 points and five rebounds in the win, and Scott Gabel scored eight. Cannon Harman made a momentum-shifting 3-pointer in the third quarter for the Lions, who also got a key hustle play from Justin Peavy on a 50-50 ball.
