HOSCHTON — Nick Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor scored 17 points each Tuesday in Mill Creek’s 66-60 win over Lambert.
Nine different players scored, and the Hawks (1-2) went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 75, Cedar Shoals 39
ATHENS — Four Berkmar players scored in double figures Tuesday night in a 75-39 win at Cedar Shoals.
The Patriots (3-1) were led by Dara Olonade (14 points), Jermahri Hill (13 points), Destin Logan (13 points) and Jameel Rideout (11 points).
Brookwood 70, Rockdale 62
SNELLVILLE — Chris Cole’s 26 points and strong second-half defense led Brookwood to a 70-62 win over Rockdale County on Tuesday.
The Broncos (2-2) trailed by two at halftime, but held Rockdale to 17 second-half points. The victors also got 17 points from Donovan Gray and 12 points from Evan Howell.
Grayson 71, Gainesville 57
GAINESVILLE — Grayson picked up a 71-57 road victory against Gainesville on Tuesday.
Taje Kelly had 16 points and seven rebounds and Tyrese Elliot had 16 points and six assists to lead the Rams in scoring. Ian Schieffelin had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
North Gwinnett 58, Forsyth Central 28
CUMMING — North Gwinnett rolled to a 58-28 victory over Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
Thomas Allard had 17 points, and R.J. Godfrey scored 15 points for North (2-2), which also got eight points each from Dylan Gary and Armon Poyan. Brendan Rigsbee added seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Winder-Barrow 69, Mountain View 53
WINDER — Mountain View fell 69-53 to Winder-Barrow on Tuesday.
The Bears (1-4) were led by Chance Boothe (13 points), Javon Jordan (11 points) and Janjay Shadow (nine points).
Newton 65, Archer 47
COVINGTON — Newton defeated Archer 65-47 on Tuesday in a matchup of former region rivals.
Lanier 87, Dawson County 67
SUGAR HILL — Five double-figure scorers keyed Lanier’s 87-67 win over Dawson County on Tuesday.
The Longhorns (3-1) were led by Tahai Morgan (16 points), Justin Birch (14 points), Andrew McConnell (12 points), Makai Vassell (12 points) and Iajah Phillips (11 points).
Alcovy 60, Central 52
COVINGTON — Daquan Hawkins scored 18 points, but Central Gwinnett fell 60-52 at Alcovy on Tuesday.
GAC 53, Marist 36
ATLANTA — Lamarr Randolph had 23 points and four rebounds Tuesday as Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Marist 53-36.
Josh Fulton (14 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Kaosi Chijioke (seven rebounds) also stood out for the Spartans (2-2).
Hebron 76, King’s Academy 45
DACULA — Hebron Christian defeated King’s Academy 76-45 Tuesday in its home opener, improving to 3-1 on the season.
Hart County 48, Providence 45
HARTWELL — Despite 19 points from Elijah Williams, Providence Christian fell 48-45 to Hart County on Tuesday.
Cayden Johnston had seven points and Tony Carpio scored six for the Storm (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.