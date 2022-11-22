DACULA — Mike White racked up 35 points Monday, and powered Mountain View’s boys basketball team to an 81-76 victory over Greenbrier in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic.
Bronson Blair contributed 10 points for the Bears.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 77, Winder-Barrow 75 (OT)
JEFFERSON — Mill Creek earned its first victory of the season Monday, defeating Winder-Barrow 77-75 in overtime in the Jackson EMC Classic.
Jonathan Taylor led the Hawks with 31 points, while teammates Nate Eroh (11 points, eight rebounds), Julian Finch (11 points), John McIntyre (10 points) and Stephen Akwiwu (nine points, 11 rebounds).
Grayson 66, Etowah 53
SUWANEE — Grayson picked up a 66-53 win over Etowah on Monday in the Jared Cook Classic.
C.J. Hyland had 20 points and seven assists for the Rams, and Gicarri Harris had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Amir Taylor (seven points, seven rebounds, five assists), Anthony Alston (11 points, seven rebounds) and Chad Moodie (eight points, five rebounds, three blocks) also contributed to the Rams’ win.
Archer 71, Hillgrove 51
SUWANEE — Archer defeated Hillgrove 71-51 Monday in the Jared Cook Classic, improving to 4-1 on the season.
The Tigers got 25 points in the fourth quarter to pull away. Kahmare Holes (20 points), Darrian Joseph (15 points) and Elijah Davis (10 points) were Archer’s top scorers.
Brookwood 57, Creekside Christian 49
DACULA — Brookwood topped Creekside Christian 57-49 in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
Alex Young (13 points, seven rebounds), Nate Daniel (11 points, four rebounds), R.J. Williams (eight points, five assists) and Daylan Dixon (seven points, three assists) were the Broncos’ top performers.
Parkview 58, Buford 56
SUWANEE — Parkview slipped past Buford 58-56 in the Jared Cook Classic on Monday.
Jacob Wilkins led Parkview with 27 points, and Chasz Holmes added 12 points.
T.L. Hanna (S.C.) 77, Berkmar 48
JEFFERSON — Berkmar got 18 points and 11 rebounds from Mekhi Ragland on Monday but lost 77-48 to T.L. Hanna (S.C.) in the Jackson EMC Classic.
Loganville 66, Discovery 62
DACULA — Discovery fell 66-62 to Loganville in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
Colby Williams powered the Titans with 18 points and six rebounds, while Trey Hobbs (14 points) and Alan Freeman (10 points, three assists) also scored in double figures. Jamere Tucker had three assists and Alcine Muhammad had six points and seven rebounds.
Wesleyan 76, Adairsville 57
CALHOUN — James McGriff had 26 points and Thomas Chipman scored 20 Monday in Wesleyan’s 76-57 win over Adairsville.
Josh Kavel scored 14 in the win.
Hebron 79, Valdosta 71
ATHENS — Mataj Glover scored 29 points Monday in Hebron Christian’s 79-71 win over Valdosta.
The Lions also got 13 points from Jelani Smith and 12 points from Justin Bartleson.
Mount Bethel 63, Providence 60
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 63-60 to Mount Bethel on Monday.
The Storm’s leaders were Devin Long (21 points, eight rebounds) and Kam Carryl (17 points, six rebounds, two assists).
