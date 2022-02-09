DULUTH — Mier Panoam’s game-winning shot as time expired rescued Norcross from an upset bid Tuesday in a 67-66 win over Duluth in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
The Blue Devils (20-5, 10-2) fought through foul trouble and got big minutes from A.J. Watkins.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 86, Discovery 45
LILBURN — Malique Ewin had 32 points and 11 rebounds on Senior Night, powering Berkmar to an 86-45 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Brycen Blaine gave the Patriots (19-4, 11-0) a 20-point night, B Hurns scored 14 and Jameel Rideout added seven points and seven assists.
Grayson 68, South Gwinnett 50
SNELLVILLE — Grayson picked up a win in 4-AAAAAAA Tuesday, defeating South Gwinnett 68-50.
Chauncey Wiggins (17 points, eight rebounds), Tyrese Elliott (15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals), Gicarri Harris (14 points, four steals, three assists) and Caleb Blackwell (eight points, six assists, three steals) were the Rams’ top performers.
North Gwinnett 58, Peachtree Ridge 43
SUWANEE — R.J. Godfrey had 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks in North Gwinnett’s 58-43 win over Peachtree Ridge in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (22-3, 8-0) also got contributions from Dylan Gary (11 points, eight rebounds), Gunnar Carlberg (seven points, five assists) and Julian Walker (10 rebounds).
Newton 83, Brookwood 37
COVINGTON — Brookwood fell 83-37 to Newton in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Osiris Shabazz led the Broncos with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Buford 89, Winder-Barrow 68
BUFORD — Jaylon Taylor scored 28 Tuesday in Buford’s 89-68 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves also got 16 points from Alahn Sumler.
Dacula 74, Shiloh 53
SNELLVILLE — Dacula went on the road and defeated Shiloh 74-53 in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Falcons (14-10, 7-4) were led by 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Lamariyon Jordan and 18 points, three rebounds and two assists from Blake Wilson. Omari Hamilton added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Jackson Sousa (nine points, two assists), Anthony Alston (six points, six assists) and Josh Mathurin (six points, seven assists, three rebounds) also stood out for Dacula.
Lanier 80, Central Gwinnett 72
SUGAR HILL — Four double figure scorers helped Lanier to an 80-72 win over Central Gwinnett on Tuesday’s Senior Night.
Jayce Nathaniel (21 points), C.J. Hyland (18 points), Tahai Morgan (18 points) and Justin Birch (11 points) led the Longhorns.
GAC 69, Westminster 44
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian downed Westminster 69-44 on Tuesday.
Carlton Lucas (17 points), Josh Fulton (14 points, three rebounds) and Athan Pohlman (11 points, four rebounds) scored in double figures for the Spartans (18-5). Kaosi Chijioke had six points and nine rebounds, and Eddie Page added four points and eight rebounds.
Hebron 85, AIS 49
DACULA — Hebron Christian celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with an 85-49 win over Atlanta International.
Providence 74, Mount Vernon 63
LILBURN — Providence Christian topped Mount Vernon 74-63 on Tuesday.
Tony Carpio led the Storm with 21 points and four rebounds, Braxton Miller had 13 points and three assists and Sam Witt had 13 points four rebounds.
