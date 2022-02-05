DULUTH — Fourth-ranked Berkmar improved to 10-0 in 7-AAAAAAA with a 65-49 win over Duluth on Friday.
Malique Ewin had 21 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Berkmar (17-4), reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career in the victory. Jameel Rideout had 13 points and Jermahri Hill scored 12 for the Patriots.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Collins Hill 78, Peachtree Ridge 55
SUWANEE — Collins Hill rolled to a 78-55 win over rival Peachtree Ridge in 8-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Ethan Davis had 24 points in the win, Kaden McArthur scored 15, A.J. Muller had 12 points, Amare Banks scored nine, Kai McArthur had seven points and Jayden Williams had seven points.
Mountain View 59, Mill Creek 49
LAWRENCEVILLE — Chance Boothe’s 26 points led Mountain View to a 59-49 win Friday over rival Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Bears also got eight points each from Richard Rojas and C.J. Johnson, and seven points from Donte Golden.
Grayson 73, Brookwood 37
LOGANVILLE — No. 7 Grayson had no trouble with Brookwood on Friday, rolling to a 73-37 win in 4-AAAAAAA.
Gicarri Harris (12 points, 10 assists, four steals), Chauncey Wiggins (15 points, two blocks), Tyrese Elliott (14 points, four assists) and Deston Christian (eight points, eight rebounds) stood out for the Rams.
Osiris Shabazz led Brookwood with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Archer 75, Dunwoody 42
DUNWOODY — Three double-figure scorers helped ninth-ranked Archer to a 75-42 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Damoni Harrison had 17 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals, Major Freeman had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals and Ryen Jones had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. Mark Peah (seven points, three assists, two steals) and Kyle Collins (four points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals) also had solid games.
The Tigers (17-7) played without Christian Drummer, who competed in the state swim meet Friday.
Meadowcreek 88, Discovery 85
NORCROSS — Meadowcreek outlasted Discovery 88-85 in double overtime Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Discovery was led by 33 points from Zailan Blue, 16 points from Colby Williams and 16 points and 11 rebounds from Danu Baker.
Dacula 64, Habersham 58
DACULA — Dacula picked up a big 8-AAAAAA win Friday night, beating Habersham Central 64-58.
The Falcons (13-10, 6-4) were led by 21 points from Lamariyon Jordan, and 13 points, four assists and four steals from Josh Mathurin. Jackson Sousa (nine points), Omari Hamilton (five points, seven rebounds) and Gabe Omoregie (two points, five rebounds, two assists) also made contributions.
Buford 68, Central Gwinnett 57
LAWRENCEVILLE — Sixth-ranked Buford posted a 68-57 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
Alahn Sumler scored 18 points for the Wolves, and David Burnett scored 15.
GAC 59, Cedar Grove 50
ELLENWOOD — No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Cedar Grove 59-50 on Friday.
Josh Fulton (19 points, six rebounds, three assists), Athan Pohlman (18 points, five rebounds, two assists) and Carlton Lucas (14 points, seven rebounds, two assists) scored in double figures for the Spartans. Colin Henry added four points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Eddie Page chipped in with three points and seven boards.
Galloway 59, Providence 54
ATLANTA — No. 7 Providence Christian fell short in a 59-54 loss to second-ranked Galloway on Friday.
Devin Long (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Tony Carpio (16 points, three rebounds) led the Storm.
Holy Innocents’ 48, Wesleyan 46
ATLANTA — Wesleyan lost on a heartbreaking shot at the buzzer Friday night, falling 48-46 to Holy Innocents’.
Tate Gilley (19 points) and Josh Kavel (14 points) carried the Wesleyan offense.
