BUFORD — Malique Ewin scored half of the Berkmar boys basketball team’s points in a dominant effort Monday as the Patriots defeated Denmark 58-48.
Ewin had 29 points, in addition to grabbing 14 rebounds, to help Berkmar improve to 8-3 on the season. Teammate Jermahri Hill had 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 60, Wheeler 59
ATLANTA — Grayson edged Wheeler 60-59 Monday in the Playing for a Change Challenge.
The Rams were led by Robert Cowherd (15 points, three steals), Ian Schieffelin (12 points, 13 rebounds, two blocked shots), Tyrese Elliot (11 points, seven assists) and Taje Kelly (11 points).
Discovery 71, Marietta 40
MARIETTA — Discovery defeated host Marietta 71-40 Monday to reach the finals of the Lemon Street Classic.
Ian Davis (21 points, seven rebounds) and Mikey Moncrease (20 points) led the Titans in scoring, while Navaughn Maise had 13 points and 12 rebounds, in addition to taking three charges.
Mountain View splits in tourney
DAHLONEGA — Mountain View defeated host Lumpkin County 67-58 Monday in the nightcap at the Kelly King Classic.
The Bears lost to Lambert 49-48 earlier in the day. Chance Boothe had 12 points and Mike White added 10 points.
Lanier 83, Warner Robins 69
MARIETTA — Andrew McConnell’s 25 points powered Lanier in an 83-69 victory over Warner Robins at the Lemon Street Classic on Monday.
The Longhorns (5-2) also got 15 points from C.J. Hyland and 13 points from Blaine Bell.
Buford 57, Lithonia 55
BUFORD — Jaylon Taylor had 18 points and six rebounds Monday in Buford’s 57-55 win over Lithonia.
The Wolves also got good games from Caleb Blackwell (11 points, five rebounds) and London Williams (seven points, seven rebounds).
Hebron 70, Chamblee 63
BUFORD — Hebron Christian defeated Chamblee 70-63 on Monday.
Scott Gabel (19 points, three rebounds), Zach Calvert (15 points) and Samuel Hutto (13 points, seven rebounds) scored in double figures for the Lions (5-4). Jeril Nix added six points and six rebounds, and Joseph Sexton scored five.
