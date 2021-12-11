NORCROSS — Fresh off an overtime win over Norcross on Friday, Berkmar’s boys basketball team defeated Milton 73-62 Saturday in the Hawks Naismith Classic at Norcross.
Malique Ewin powered the victory with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while three other Patriots scored in double figures — Jameel Rideout (12 points), Ahmed Soumahoro (11 points) and Bo Hurns (10 points, eight rebounds).
Berkmar is 3-1 on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 62, Jefferson 53
JEFFERSON — Trajen Greco’s 25 points helped Mill Creek to a 62-53 win over Jefferson on Saturday.
The Hawks also got 13 points from Nate Eroh and 11 points from Jonathan Taylor.
Grayson 56, Sparkman (Ala.) 48
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Grayson defeated Sparkman (Ala.) 56-48 Saturday in the Braggin Rights Showcase between Georgia and Alabama teams.
Tyrese Elliott had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Rams, while Chauncey Wiggins had 19 points and five rebounds. Gicarri Harris contributed 15 points and seven rebounds in the win.
North Gwinnett 59, McGill-Toolen (Ala.) 56
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dylan Gary had 20 points and made five 3-pointers Saturday in North Gwinnett’s 59-56 win over McGill-Toolen (Ala.) in the Braggin Rights Showcase between Georgia and Alabama teams.
The Bulldogs also got 16 points from R.J. Godfrey, 12 points from Duke Clayton and nine points and five assists from Thomas Allard.
Brookwood 69, Wilson Academy 47
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Wilson Academy 69-47 on Saturday behind 20 points from Evan Dunston.
Osiris Shabazz added 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Dacula 64, Mountain View 59
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula squeaked past Mountain View 64-59 on Saturday.
The Falcons (5-2) got 19 points and five rebounds from Lamariyon Jordan, as well as solid games from Jackson Sousa (eight points, three rebounds), Anthony Alston (nine points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals), Josh Mathurin (three assists, six rebounds), Omari Hamilton (14 points, nine rebounds) and Blake Wilson (12 points, three rebounds).
Mountain View was led by Chance Boothe (15 points), Richard Rojas (11 points), Mike White (10 points) and A.J. Cheeks (six points).
Shiloh 49, Huntsville (Ala.) 43
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Shiloh defeated Huntsville (Ala.) 49-43 Saturday in the Braggin Rights Showcase between Georgia and Alabama teams.
Trevon Payton had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Generals, while Zaron Jackson contributed 10 points and five rebounds. D.J. Leak added seven points, five assists and four steals.
Providence 73, Parkview 70
LILBURN — Providence Christian defeated Parkview 73-70 in a matchup of Lilburn teams on Saturday.
Chance Thacker (22 points, four assists), Tony Carpio (16 points, nine rebounds), Sam Witt (13 points, three assists, three rebounds) and Devin Long (10 points, seven rebounds) led the Storm victory.
Tallulah Falls 57, Wesleyan 56
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan gave Tallulah Falls a battle Saturday, falling 57-56 despite 25 points from Tate Gilley.
Josh Kavel scored 19 for the Wolves, and Grant Hill drew two charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.