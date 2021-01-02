SUGAR HILL — Lanier defeated neighboring North Gwinnett 56-46 Saturday in boys basketball.
Andrew McConnell scored 22 to lead the Longhorns (9-3), while Iajah Phillips had 13 points and Makai Vassell scored 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kell 73, Berkmar 68
MARIETTA — Kell edged Berkmar 73-68 on Saturday despite big games from Dara Olonade and Jameel Rideout.
Olonade had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Rideout had 20 points. Jemahri Hill added 12 points for Berkmar (10-4), and Malique Ewin scored 11.
Heritage School 61, Wesleyan 58
NEWNAN — Despite a career-high 23 points from Thomas Chipman, Wesleyan fell 61-58 to the Heritage School on Saturday.
The Wolves (2-7) also got 11 points from Beau Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.