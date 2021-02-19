BUFORD — Lanier and Shiloh advanced to the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament finals with victories Friday night.
Lanier edged host Buford 72-70 behind 24 points from Andrew McConnell, and 15 points from Iajah Phillips. Makai Vassell added eight points.
Shiloh won the other semifinal 65-50 over Winder-Barrow. The Generals were led by Trevon Payton (18 points, eight rebounds), Zaron Jackson (17 points, six rebounds) and Devon Barnes (17 points, five assists).
The teams play in the finals Saturday at 8 p.m. at Buford City Arena.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 54, Mill Creek 52
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge earned a No. 3 seed for the state playoffs with a 54-52 win over Mill Creek on Friday in the third-place game of the 8-AAAAAAA Tournament.
Duke Clayton (16 points), Chris Green (13 points) and Jairus Griffin (11 points) led the way for the Lions.
GAC 69, Carver 36
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian finished third in the Region 5-AAA Tournament with a 69-36 win over Carver-Atlanta on Friday.
Josh Fulton (21 points, six assists, five rebounds), LaMarr Randolph (14 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Saiku White (16 points, three assists) stood out for the Spartans.
