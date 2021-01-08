SUGAR HILL — Lanier edged Shiloh 48-46 Friday in an important Region 8-AAAAAA boys basketball matchup.
The Longhorns (11-3, 3-0) were led by 16 points from Makai Vassell and 13 points from Andrew McConnell.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 53, Mill Creek 49
HOSCHTON — Peachtree Ridge defeated Mill Creek 53-49 in Region 8-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Peachtree Ridge’s top scorers were Jarvis Green (12 points) and Christian Sweeny (11 points).
The Hawks (4-5, 0-2) were led by Jonathan Taylor (19 points), Bryson Taylor (10 points) and Josh Battle (nine points).
North Gwinnett 69, Mountain View 43
SUWANEE — R.J. Godfrey had 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists Friday in North Gwinnett’s 69-43 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA play.
The Bulldogs (8-7, 2-0) also got good play from Thomas Allard (12 points, five assists), Brendan Rigsbee (11 points, six assists, five rebounds), Jordan Hancock (seven points) and Dylan Gary (six points). North had 23 assists on its 28 made field goals.
Mountain View (4-10, 0-2) was led by Javon Jordan (19 points), Chance Boothe (eight points) and Zay Wilson (seven points).
Archer 88, Duluth 59
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer rolled to an 88-59 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA action on Friday.
Christian Drummer (19 points), Jaylen Magby (14 points), Damoni Harrison (13 points), Major Freeman (11 points), Mekhi Carter (eight points) and Trenton Lee (six points) led the way for the Tigers.
Dacula 61, Habersham 45
DACULA — Dacula picked up a 61-45 win over Habersham Central on Friday in 8-AAAAAA action.
The Falcons (7-6, 3-0) were led by Gabe Omoregie (17 points, 10 rebounds), Lamariyon Jordan (12 points, five rebounds), Moussa Barry (10 points), Taevon Lewis (nine points on three 3-pointers) and Josh Mathurin (nine points, five rebounds).
Buford 65, Central Gwinnett 53
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford posted a 65-53 win at Central Gwinnett on Friday.
Jaylon Taylor led the victory with 26 points and five rebounds. The Wolves (11-2) also got 13 points and five assists from Caleb Blackwell, 11 points, six rebounds and six assists from Marc Mauge and eight points and eight rebounds from London Williams.
Carver 57, GAC 44
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 57-44 at Carver-Atlanta on Friday.
The Spartans were led by LaMarr Randolph (14 points, three rebounds, three assists) and Saiku White (11 points, six rebounds, three assists).
Wesleyan 60, KIPP Atlanta 47
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan buried 13 3-pointers Friday in a 60-47 win over KIPP Atlanta on Senior Night.
Seniors Beau Brown, J.D. Chipman, Wyatt Hodges, Brett Lloyd, Bryce Masters and Hayden Morehouse played well in the victory, while Tate Gilley (22 points, six 3-pointers) led the offense and Thomas Chipman grabbed nine rebounds.
Providence 68, King’s Academy 53
LILBURN — Providence Christian defeated The King’s Academy 68-53 Friday night.
The Storm’s top scorers were Tony Carpio (20 points, seven rebounds), Elijah Williams (19 points, nine rebounds) and Chance Thacker (15 points, eight assists).
