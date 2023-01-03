CUMMING — Lanier’s boys basketball team, fresh off winning the Deep South Classic, defeated North Forsyth 59-51 Tuesday in its 8-AAAAAA opener.
Osmar Garcia-Araujo (17 points, 14 rebounds) and Jayce Nathaniel (15 points, 14 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Longhorns (9-4), while Tahai Morgan added 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 60, Duluth 41
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett improved to 3-1 in 7-AAAAAAA play with a 60-41 win over Duluth on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs’ top performers were Blake Seitz (19 points, six rebounds), Julian Walker (11 points, 17 rebounds, five blocked shots), Caleb Jones-Dicks (nine points, four assists), Miles Clanton (seven points) and Charlie Gallagher (seven points).
Lambert 79, Mountain View 64
SUWANEE — Mountain View fell 79-64 to Lambert on Tuesday.
Bronson Blair (15 points), K.T. Sherman (14 points), Mike White (12 points) and Q.J. Jones (10 points) scored in double figures for the Bears.
Shiloh 53, Habersham 50
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh opened Region 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday with a 53-50 win over Habersham Central.
Tylis Jordan had 16 points and eight rebounds in the win, while Emmanuel Okogie (11 points, five rebounds) and Nate Atanga (10 points, seven rebounds) also played well.
Centennial 58, GAC 57
NORCROSS — Centennial edged Greater Atlanta Christian 58-57 Tuesday in 6-AAAAA play.
GAC was led by Noah Harry (17 points), Kaosi Chijioke (10 points, eight rebounds), Vinh Nguyen (eight points, four rebounds) and J.T. Wasiele (eight points).
Providence 74, Union County 38
LILBURN — Providence Christian rolled to a 74-38 win over Union County in its 8-AA opener Tuesday.
The Storm (11-2) got key contributions from Devin Long (20 points, three rebounds, two assists), Thomas Malcolm (16 points, five rebounds, two assists), Kamron Carryl (15 points, four rebounds) and Chandler Dunn (six assists).
