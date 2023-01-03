Jayce_Nathaniel.JPG

Jayce Nathaniel, Lanier

CUMMING — Lanier’s boys basketball team, fresh off winning the Deep South Classic, defeated North Forsyth 59-51 Tuesday in its 8-AAAAAA opener.

Osmar Garcia-Araujo (17 points, 14 rebounds) and Jayce Nathaniel (15 points, 14 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Longhorns (9-4), while Tahai Morgan added 11 points.

