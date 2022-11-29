Cloudy and damp with a drenching rain this morning...then becoming sunny by afternoon. Thunder is possible early. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 5:43 am
Tahai Morgan, Lanier
SUGAR HILL — The fourth-ranked Lanier boys basketball team won its home opener 67-52 over Denmark on Tuesday.
Tahai Morgan (18 points), Landon Suarez (14 points), Osmar Garcia-Araujo (13 points, 11 assists) and Amari Chatman (11 points) led the Longhorns.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 81, Discovery 56
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View coasted to an 81-56 victory over Discovery on Tuesday.
Mike White (17 points), Q.J. Jones (16 points), Bronson Blair (13 points) and Richard Rojas (11 points) were the Bears’ leading scorers, while K.T. Sherman and Jah-Mel Bruce added seven points each.
Discovery’s top scorers were Colby Williams with 23 and Trey Hobbs with 17.
Collins Hill 67, Hebron 51
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Hebron Christian 67-51 on Tuesday.
Hebron’s top performers were Jelani Smith (17 points, five rebounds) and MaTaj Glover (16 points, five assists).
Buford 70, Harrison 40
KENNESAW — Buford routed Harrison 70-40 Tuesday night.
The Wolves were led 12 points from David Burnett, 11 points each from Chase Robinson and Brennan Wansley and nine points from Eddie Hunter.
Lambert 68, Mill Creek 49
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek fell 68-49 to Lambert on Tuesday.
Stephen Akwiwu (14 points, 12 rebounds), Jonathan Taylor (11 points) and John McIntyre (10 points) led the Hawks.
Marist 70, GAC 43
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 70-43 to Marist, ranked eighth in AAAAAA, on Tuesday.
The Spartans’ top scorers were Jonny Waters (10 points), Nick Teague (eight points, three rebounds) and Vinh Nguyen (nine points).
Seckinger 62, Stephens County 54
TOCCOA — Seckinger topped Stephens County 62-54 Tuesday, improving to 4-2 on the season.
Providence 54, Wesleyan 48
LILBURN — Three double-figure scorers helped Providence Christian, ranked eighth in Class AA, past Wesleyan, No. 6 in AAA, 54-48 Tuesday.
Samuel Thacker (15 points), Devin Long (14 points) and Thomas Malcolm (12 points) led the Storm.
Josh Kavel had 19 points and Thomas Chipman scored 17 for Wesleyan (4-1).
The Atlanta Gladiators had their home win streak snapped at six games after a 5-1 loss to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena on Nov. 29, 2022. (Photos: Taylor Trebotte/Atlanta Gladiators) Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Gladiators vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.