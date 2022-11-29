Tahai_Morgan.JPG

Tahai Morgan, Lanier

SUGAR HILL — The fourth-ranked Lanier boys basketball team won its home opener 67-52 over Denmark on Tuesday.

Tahai Morgan (18 points), Landon Suarez (14 points), Osmar Garcia-Araujo (13 points, 11 assists) and Amari Chatman (11 points) led the Longhorns.

Recommended for you