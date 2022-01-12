LAWRENCEVILLE — Lamariyon Jordan had a career-high 36 points along with seven rebounds in Dacula’s 83-66 win over Central Gwinnett on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA boys basketball.
Jackson Sousa (15 points, two assists), Omari Hamilton (eight points, five rebounds) and Blake Wilson (eight points, 10 rebounds) also played well in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 64, Discovery 55
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 3 Berkmar improved to 5-0 in 7-AAAAAAA with a 64-55 road win over Discovery on Tuesday.
The Patriots (9-3) got 22 points from Jermahri Hill and 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots from Malique Ewin. Brycen Blaine added 15 points in the win.
Berkmar heads to Washington, D.C. on Saturday for the Kevin Durant MLK Classic.
South Gwinnett 44, Brookwood 35
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett, No. 10 in AAAAAAA, topped rival Brookwood 44-35 in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
South held the Broncos to one point in the fourth quarter.
Jayden Williams led Brookwood with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Mountain View 52, Peachtree Ridge 51
SUWANEE — Mountain View squeaked past Peachtree Ridge 52-51 for an 8-AAAAAAA win Tuesday.
Chance Boothe led the Bears with 16 points, Richard Rojas scored 10 and C.J. Johnson and Mike White added nine points each.
Mill Creek 54, South Forsyth 48
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek shut down South Forsyth for a 54-48 win on Tuesday.
Trajen Greco had 14 points in the win and Stacky Jackson scored 13 for the Hawks (8-8).
Newton 76, Parkview 68
COVINGTON — A huge first half powered No. 1-ranked Newton past Parkview 76-68 in 4-AAAAAAA Tuesday.
The Rams led 45-18 at the half and 62-36 after three quarters before Parkview closed the deficit.
Lanier 70, Winder-Barrow 54
SUGAR HILL — Four double-figure scorers helped Lanier past Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA.
The Longhorns (8-6, 1-2) were led by Jayce Nathaniel (16 points), Tahai Morgan (15 points), Justin Birch (13 points) and C.J. Hyland (10 points).
Shiloh 65, Habersham 61
SNELLVILLE — D.J. Leak ahd 19 points and seven assists, and Trevon Payton had 19 points and eight rebounds in third-ranked Shiloh’s 65-61 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
Emmanuel Okogie and Seryl Slater scored 11 each in the win.
GAC 63, Cedar Grove 43
NORCROSS — No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian rolled past Cedar Grove 63-43 in 5-AAA on Tuesday.
Josh Fulton (23 points, nine rebounds), Eddie Page (10 points, 14 rebounds), Chad Jackson (14 points, four assists) and Kaosi Chijioke (four points, eight rebounds, three assists) led the way for the Spartans.
Providence 71, Arlington 63
LILBURN — No. 10 Providence Christian defeated Arlington Christian 71-63 on Tuesday.
The Storm’s top performers were Tony Carpio (24 points, nine rebounds), Devin Long (19 points, 18 rebounds) and Thomas Malcolm (11 points, six assists, four rebounds, four steals).
