LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin Redmond scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half as South Gwinnett upset Archer, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, 54-52 in overtime of Tuesday’s Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball clash.
Redmond also forced overtime with a clutch basket at the end of regulation.
Ansar Osman had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists, and Kendall Walker had eight points and seven assists. Eric Smith Jr. added eight assists and three steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 61, Discovery 58
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Discovery 61-58 on Charlie Gallagher’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Caleb Jones scored 21 for the Bulldogs (7-2 in region play), and Gallagher had 13 points. Blake Seitz (nine points, seven rebounds), Julian Walker (eight points, seven rebounds, seven blocks) and Lane Vance (six assists) also played well.
Discovery was led by Colby Williams (19 points, nine rebounds), Jamere Tucker (11 points, six rebounds), Muhammad Alcine (six points, six rebounds), Trey Hobbs (eight points, four assists, three steals) and Robertson Gensee (11 points, four rebounds).
Buford 86, Mountain View 79
BUFORD — Buford outlasted Mountain View 86-79 for a win in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Cameron Kelly (25 points) and London Williams (20 points) powered the Wolves, while Kyle Carpenter (11 points) and Edward Hunter (10 points) also scored in double figures. Chase Robinson added eight points.
Mountain View was led by Mike White’s 24 points and Bronson Blair’s 22 points. Christian Johnson (12 points), Quintus Jones (nine points) and Kam Sherman (eight points) were the Bears’ other top scorers.
Mill Creek 75, Central Gwinnett 55
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek overpowered Central Gwinnett 75-55 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Jonathan Taylor led the Hawks with 21 points, Trajen Greco had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds and Stephen Akwiwu delivered 16 points and nine rebounds. Nate Eroh added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Norcross 87, Berkmar 59
LILBURN — Fifth-ranked Norcross dominated Berkmar 87-59 Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Lamariyon Jordan (21 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks), Mier Panoam (22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals) and Samarion Bond (17 points, six rebounds, three assists) stood out for Norcross, while Bilal Abdur-Rahman (10 points, eight assists) and Toby Ojukwu (eight points, four assists) also played well.
Collins Hill 49, Dacula 45
DACULA — Collins Hill edged Dacula 49-45 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA. Jayden Williams sealed the victory with two free throws with six seconds remaining.
Lanier 64, North Forsyth 44
SUGAR HILL — Jayce Nathaniel powered Lanier, ranked third in AAA, in to a 64-44 win over North Forsyth in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
Nathaniel had a monster game with 32 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, while teammate Osmar Garcia-Araujo had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Landon Suarez (nine points) and Tahai Morgan (seven points, five rebounds, four assists) also stood out for the Longhorns (16-4, 7-0).
Shiloh 53, Habersham 49
MOUNT AIRY — Shiloh defeated Habersham Central 53-49 in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Generals (5-2 in region play) were led by Nathan Atanga (16 points, five rebounds), Nate Kashama-Aghayere (12 points, five rebounds) and Tylis Jordan (nine points, 12 rebounds, five assists).
North Springs 65, GAC 61
SANDY SPRINGS — Greater Atlanta Christian lost 65-61 to North Springs on Tuesday.
The Spartans were led by Jonathan Waters (17 points), Ledger Kincaid (15 points), Nick Teague (10 points, nine rebounds), Kaosi Chijioke (10 points, three rebounds, three assists) and Noah Harry (nine points, six assists).
Seckinger 68, Cedar Shoals 37
BUFORD — Ninth-ranked Seckinger celebrated its first Senior Night with a 68-37 win over Cedar Shoals in 8-AAAA on Tuesday.
The Jaguars are 15-6 overall and 8-3 in region play.
Wesleyan 50, White County 46
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan defeated No. 9-ranked White County 50-46 Tuesday in 7-AAA.
Josh Kavel (18 points), James McGriff (14 points) and Thomas Chipman (nine points) led the Wolves.
Providence 90, New Faith 67
LILBURN — No. 7-ranked Providence Christian topped New Faith Christian 90-67 Tuesday.
Devin Long (21 points, four rebounds), Kamron Carryl (15 points, four rebounds) and Chandler Dunn (15 points, two rebounds, two assists) stood out for the Storm (18-3).
