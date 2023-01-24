Justin_Redmond.JPG

Justin Redmond, South Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin Redmond scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half as South Gwinnett upset Archer, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, 54-52 in overtime of Tuesday’s Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball clash.

Redmond also forced overtime with a clutch basket at the end of regulation.

