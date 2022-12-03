NORCROSS — Josh Kavel scored 28 points Friday in Wesleyan’s 60-49 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian in boys basketball.
Thomas Chipman had 16 points in the win, and James McGriff scored 10 and grabbed 11 rebounds.
GAC was led by Kaosi Chijioke (17 points, seven rebounds), Noah Harry (13 points, three rebounds), Vinh Nguyen (seven points) and Nick Teague (six points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 76, Lambert 73
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge improved to 5-0 with a 76-73 victory over Lambert on Friday.
The Lions had three double-figure scorers — Rashad Dames (19 points), Connor Teasley (17 points) and Khush Chauhan (14 points).
Archer 65, Mountain View 60
LAWRENCEVILLE — Kahmare Holmes (19 points, eight rebounds, three steals) and Archer pulled out a 65-60 win over Mountain View on Friday.
The Tigers’ other top performers were Courtland Walker (10 points, three assists, two rebounds), Dominick Wright (six points, nine rebounds, two blocks), Jaylen Richardson (six points, two assists, two rebounds), Darrian Joseph (six points, four assists, three steals) and Josh Mathurin (two points, five assists, three steals).
Mike White (16 points), Bronson Blair (14 points) and Richard Rojas (nine points) led Mountain View.
Grayson 81, Loganville 42
LOGANVILLE — Grayson rolled to an 81-42 win over Loganville on Friday.
Chad Moodie had 16 points and four blocks for the Rams, while Anthony Alston (11 points, three rebounds), Gicarri Harris (10 points, 10 assists, four steals) and Laz Mason (11 points, three rebounds) also played well.
Brookwood 49, River Ridge 46
WOODSTOCK — Brookwood held off River Ridge for a 49-46 victory Friday.
Evan Dunston had 22 points and made five 3-pointers in the win, while Christian Reid had 18 points on four 3-pointers along with three rebounds and two steals. Jason Johnson added eight rebounds and Daylan Dixon had five points and three assists.
Duluth 78, McNair 52
DULUTH — Duluth downed McNair 78-52 Friday behind David Culbreath (12 points), Osiris Nowlin (11 points) and Brandon Bratts (11 points).
Berkmar 60, Providence 52
LILBURN — Berkmar topped Providence Christian 60-52 Friday.
Roc Lee (16 points), Orion Champion (12 points), Tyson Jones (11 points, eight rebounds), Mekhi Ragland (nine points, seven rebounds) and Isaiah Langley (seven points) led the Patriots.
Providence’s top performers were Devin Long (16 points, three rebounds, two assists), Chandler Dunn (15 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Kamron Carryl (10 points, three rebounds).
Lanier 79, Franklin County 49
SUGAR HILL — Jayce Nathaniel and Tahai Morgan scored 15 points each Friday in Lanier’s 79-49 win over Franklin County.
The Longhorns also got 12 points from Osmar Garcia-Araujo and 10 points from Landon Suarez.
Seckinger 75, Cherokee Bluff 51
FLOWERY BRANCH — I.V. Redmond’s 25 points helped Seckinger to a 75-51 victory over Cherokee Bluff on Friday.
The Jaguars (5-2, 1-0) also got 13 points from Carter Watkins and eight points each from Braxton Miller, Akivo Walker and Tony Wells.
