HOSCHTON — Josh Battle and the Mill Creek boys basketball team made key plays in the frantic final seconds of overtime Friday night for a 79-77 win over Collins Hill in Region 8-AAAAAAA play.
Battle made three free throws with two seconds left to tie the score at 77, then Mill Creek forced a quick turnover to regain possession. Caleb Downs found Battle on an inbounds play and the senior’s layup as time expired was the game-winner.
Battle’s buzzer-beating basket gave him a team-high 27 points. Brendan Jenkins had 12 points and Bryson Taylor and Trajen Greco scored 11 each for the Hawks (6-6, 2-2), now a game out of second place in the region behind Peachtree Ridge (3-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Discovery 61, Archer 49
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery remained unbeaten in 7-AAAAAAA with a 61-49 win over Archer on Friday.
Mikey Moncrease led the Titans (13-3, 3-0) with 20 points, Ian Davis had 17 points and Navaughn Maise scored 11. Daveion Teague-Parham (nine points) and Cam Shelton (six rebounds, four assists) also played well in the win.
Berkmar 79, Meadowcreek 42
LILBURN — Malique Ewin had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Destin Logan scored 22 Friday in Berkmar’s 79-42 win over Meadowcreek.
The Patriots are now 14-5 overall and 7-1 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Buford 71, Dacula 51
BUFORD — Four Buford players scored in double figures Friday night in a 71-51, 8-AAAAAA win over Dacula.
London Williams led the way with 16 points and five rebounds, Jaylon Taylor had 12 points and six rebounds and Caleb Blackwell had 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Marc Mauge added 10 points for the Wolves (13-4, 4-2).
Lanier 56, Habersham Central 46
MOUNT AIRY — Lanier defeated Habersham Central 56-46 in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Makai Vassell (14 points) and Iajah Phillips (11 points) scored in double figures for the Longhorns (15-3, 7-0), while Blaine Bell (eight points) and Conner Marcantel (eight points) also played well.
GAC 47, Redan 46
STONE MOUNTAIN — Greater Atlanta Christian squeaked out a 47-46 win over Redan on Friday.
Josh Fulton (11 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Josh Parker (10 points) led the win. Saiku White (five points, five rebounds, four assists), Carlton Lucas (eight points) and Eddie Page (six points, four rebounds) also played well.
The Spartans improved to 9-8.
Hebron 76, Wesleyan 63
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Samuel Hutto scored 20 Friday night in Hebron Christian’s 76-63 win over Wesleyan.
The Lions (8-7, 2-0) also got solid play from Jayden Williams (14 points, seven rebounds), Zach Calvert (12 points) and Scott Gabel (15 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.