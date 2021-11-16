LILBURN — Parkview defeated Discovery 72-62 on Tuesday behind 28 points, five assists and three steals from Jordan Riley.
The Panthers also got 16 points from Asher Woods and 13 points, five rebounds and four steals from Mike Matthews.
Zailan Blue had 25 points for Discovery, while Colby Williams and Danu Baker had 13 points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 65, Apalachee 42
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View posted a 65-42 win over visiting Apalachee on Tuesday.
The Bears were led by Richard Rojas (13 points), B.J. Beale (13 points), Carter Watkins (12 points) and Chance Boothe (11 points).
Archer 49, South Forsyth 29
CUMMING — Archer shut down South Forsyth in a 49-29 victory on Tuesday.
Damoni Harrison led the Tigers with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals, and Seth Means was close behind with 15 points and two steals. They were backed up by Christian Drummer (seven points, five rebounds, four assists), Bryson Shade (four points, four rebounds) and Major Freeman (four points, five assists, three steals).
South Gwinnett 88, Alcovy 46
COVINGTON — South Gwinnett rolled to an 88-46 victory over Alcovy on Tuesday.
The Comets were led by Jacob Washington (21 points, four rebounds, three steals), Maalik Leitch (18 points, three assists, two steals), Kamren Heathington (16 points) and Jet Horne (eight points, three steals).
Galloway 56, GAC 51
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 56-51 to Galloway on Tuesday.
Josh Fulton led the Spartans with 21 points, three assists and two rebounds. Colin Henry had nine points and three assists, Kaosi Chijioke had seven points, four rebounds and two assists, Eddie Page had five points and five rebounds and Carlton Lucas had six points.
Wesleyan 62, Brandon Hall 56
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan defeated Brandon Hall 62-56 on Tuesday.
Josh Kavel (19 points), Tate Gilley (17 points) and Sam Cleveland (12 points) led the Wolves in the season opener.
