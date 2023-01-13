Jonathan_Taylor.JPG

Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek

HOSCHTON — Jonathan Taylor reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career Friday night as he powered Mill Creek’s boys basketball team to an 88-66 win over Dacula in Region 8-AAAAAAA.

Taylor had a team-high 26 points, and teammate John McIntyre scored 18. Nate Eroh (12 points, seven rebounds), Stephen Akwiwu (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Trajen Greco (12 points, seven rebounds, six assists) also played well for the Hawks (11-6, 2-1).