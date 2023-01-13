HOSCHTON — Jonathan Taylor reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career Friday night as he powered Mill Creek’s boys basketball team to an 88-66 win over Dacula in Region 8-AAAAAAA.
Taylor had a team-high 26 points, and teammate John McIntyre scored 18. Nate Eroh (12 points, seven rebounds), Stephen Akwiwu (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Trajen Greco (12 points, seven rebounds, six assists) also played well for the Hawks (11-6, 2-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 69, Collins Hill 66
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View squeaked past Collins Hill 69-66 for an 8-AAAAAAA win Friday.
C.J. Johnson led the Bears with 23 points, Bronson Blair scored 14 and Mike White had 13 points.
South Gwinnett 58, Brookwood 51
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett won the Battle of Snellville on Friday, beating Brookwood 58-51 in 4-AAAAAAA.
Brookwood was led by Alex Young (12 points, seven rebounds), Christian Reid (eight points, three assists), R.J. Williams (six assists) and Jason Johnson (seven points, seven rebounds).
Berkmar 63, Discovery 51
LILBURN — Tyson Jones’ 27 points and seven rebounds powered Berkmar past Discovery 63-51 Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
D.K. Jackson (11 points), Eddie Cooke (eight points) and Mekhi Ragland (seven points, six rebounds) also stood out in the win.
North Gwinnett 54, Meadowcreek 40
NORCROSS — Caleb Jones-Dicks had 20 points and seven rebounds Friday in North Gwinnett’s 54-40 win over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Bulldogs, who held Meadowcreek to 27 percent shooting, also got nine points, 12 rebounds and six blocks from Julian Walker and eight points and four rebounds from Miles Clanton.
Peachtree Ridge 68, Duluth 61
DULUTH — Peachtree Ridge defeated Duluth 68-61 in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
The Lions are 15-4 overall and 5-1 in the region.
Buford 69, Central Gwinnett 35
BUFORD — Buford dominated Central Gwinnett in a 69-35 win in 8-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Lanier 55, Shiloh 44
SNELLVILLE — Lanier posted a big, 55-44 win at Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Jayce Nathaniel flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks in the win, and Tahai Morgan scored 16. Osmar Garcia-Araujo (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Cameron Thornton (seven assists) also were key for the Longhorns (12-4, 3-0).
Emmanuel Okogie had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for Shiloh.
GAC 65, Northview 61
JOHNS CREEK — Noah Harry had 25 points, four rebounds and three assists in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 65-61 win over Northview in 6-AAAAA Friday.
Kaosi Chijioke also had a big game with 18 points and five rebounds, while Nick Teague (eight points, nine rebounds), Amare Williams (six points, six rebounds) and Vinh Nguyen (seven points, four assists) added solid play.
Wesleyan 48, Pickens 37
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Josh Kavel scored 25 points Friday in Wesleyan’s 48-37 win over Pickens in 7-AAA.
Thomas Chipman (11 rebounds) and Derwin Hodge (nine points, three blocks) were Wesleyan’s other top performers.
Providence 61, Fellowship 30
ROSWELL — Providence Christian routed Fellowship Christian 61-30 Friday in 8-AA.
Devin Long (15 points) and Samuel Thacker (14 points, two rebounds, two assists) led the Storm (15-2, 4-0).
