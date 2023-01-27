HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated Buford 64-60 Friday, splitting the season series between the Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball programs.
Jonathan Taylor led the Hawks with 20 points, and Trajen Greco scored 16, while Stephen Akwiwu (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Nate Eroh (eight points, 10 rebounds) also stood out.
Buford was led by Cameron Kelly’s 14 points, as well as nine points from Davis Church. Brennan Wansley, Asa Williams and London Williams added seven points each.
Mill Creek improves to 15-7 overall and 5-2 in the region, while Buford falls to 15-6 and 5-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 49, North 48
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge edged North Gwinnett 49-48 Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Lions improve to 17-5 overall and 7-2 in the region.
Mountain View 63, Dacula 62
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mike White scored 25 points Friday as Mountain View slipped past Dacula 63-62 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Bronson Blair had 18 points for the Bears, C.J. Johnson scored seven and Kadon Crawford scored six.
Archer 59, Parkview 56
LILBURN — No. 6 Archer pulled out a 59-56 win at Parkview in 4-AAAAAAA on Friday.
The Tigers’ top performers were Kahmare Holmes (19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals), Jaylen Richardson (10 points, three rebounds, three assists), Darrian Joseph (nine points, four rebounds, three assists), Courtland Walker (eight points, three steals, two rebounds), Dominick Wright (six points, six rebounds), Elijah Davis (six points, two rebounds) and Aiden Ifill (seven rebounds).
Central 59, Collins Hill 55
SUWANEE — Central Gwinnett defeated Collins Hill 59-55 Friday, handing hte first-place Eagles their first 8-AAAAAAA loss.
The Black Knights were led by Tim Smith (15 points, seven rebounds), Jordan Moody (12 points, 10 rebounds), Malik Rideout (10 points, four assists) and D’Marion Cooper (nine points, three rebounds).
Grayson 70, Brookwood 41
SNELLVILLE — Fourth-ranked Grayson cruised past Brookwood 70-41 Friday in 4-AAAAAAA.
The Rams’ top performers were Chad Moodie (17 points, eight rebounds), C.J. Hyland (10 piotns, three rebounds, three assists, three steals) and Gicarri Harris (six points, five assists, four steals).
Berkmar 75, Meadowcreek 50
LILBURN — Tyson Jones had 25 points and 11 rebounds Friday as Berkmar overpowered Meadowcreek 75-50 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Eddie Cooke III had 16 points and five rebounds in the victory, and D.K. Jackson added 10 points. Isaiah Langley had seven points and Jalen Munoz scored six for the Patriots.
Norcross 62, Discovery 34
NORCROSS — No. 5 Norcross stayed on a roll in 7-AAAAAAA with a 62-34 win over Discovery on Friday.
The Blue Devils were led by Bilal Abdur-Rahman (13 points, five assists, four rebounds), Mier Panoam (15 points, six rebounds, five assists), Lamariyon Jordan (14 points, five rebounds, two blocks) and Samarion Bond (nine points, six rebounds, three assists).
Shiloh 65, Apalachee 26
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh routed Apalachee 65-26 Friday in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Generals were led by Emmanuel Okogie (11 points, nine rebounds), Tylis Jordan (10 points) and Bryce Thornton (eight points).
Centennial 69, GAC 55
ROSWELL — Kaosi Chijioke had 22 points, six rebounds and two assists Friday night, but Greater Atlanta Christian lost 69-55 to Centennial in 6-AAAAA.
Noah Harry (nine points, four assists, two rebounds), Amare Williams (eight points), Nick Teague (seven rebounds) and Ledger Kincaid (six points) also contributed for the Spartans.
Hebron 49, Oconee County 47
DACULA — Hebron Christian topped Oconee County 49-47 Friday in 8-AAA behind good play from Blake Wilson (15 points, seven rebounds, three blocks) and MaTaj Glover (13 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals).
Porter Josephson, Joseph Sexton and Ty Warbington also stood out for the Lions.
Providence 80, East Jackson 41
LILBURN — Providence Christian, No. 7 in AA, routed East Jackson 80-41 Friday in 8-AA.
Nine of 10 Storm players scored led by 16 points from Thomas Malcolm, 15 points from Devin Long and 13 points from Chandler Dunn. Providence is 19-3 overall and 6-1 in region play.
