Jonathan_Taylor.JPG

Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek

HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated Buford 64-60 Friday, splitting the season series between the Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball programs.

Jonathan Taylor led the Hawks with 20 points, and Trajen Greco scored 16, while Stephen Akwiwu (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Nate Eroh (eight points, 10 rebounds) also stood out.

