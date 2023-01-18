Fmd2nWsXgAEDccT.jpeg

John Mark Avitabile

 Photo: Joel Hillsman

LAWRENCEVILLE — John Mark Avitabile’s heroics in the fourth quarter and overtime helped Central Gwinnett to its first season sweep of Discovery in the boys basketball rivalry.

Avitabile made the game-tying free throws for force overtime, then hit a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime of the 52-51 victory.