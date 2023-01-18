LAWRENCEVILLE — John Mark Avitabile’s heroics in the fourth quarter and overtime helped Central Gwinnett to its first season sweep of Discovery in the boys basketball rivalry.
Avitabile made the game-tying free throws for force overtime, then hit a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime of the 52-51 victory.
Malik Rideout had 18 points for the Black Knights, while Tim Smith and D’Marion Cooper scored nine each. It was Central’s third straight victory.
Discovery was led by Colby Williams (16 points, seven rebounds), Jamere Tucker (10 points, five rebounds, three assists), Muhammad Alcine (12 points, six rebounds) and Trey Hobbs (10 points, three rebounds, two assists).
BOYS BASKETBALL
North 63, Duluth 38
DULUTH — North Gwinnett notched another 7-AAAAAAA win Wednesday, defeating Duluth 63-38.
The Bulldogs, now 5-2 in region play, were led by Miles Clanton (14 points), Caleb Jones (12 points), Blake Seitz (10 pionts, seven rebounds), Charlie Gallagher (10 points), Julian Walker (eight points, 10 rebounds, five blocks) and Lane Vance (six assists, six rebounds).
Grayson 70, Parkview 60
LOGANVILLE — Grayson downed Parkview 70-60 Wednesday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Chad Moodie (20 points) and Gicarri Harris (18 points) led the Rams. Parkview’s top scorer was Mike Matthews with 15.
