SUWANEE — Jermahri Hill’s 25 points helped Berkmar’s boys basketball team to a 56-43 win over Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday.
The Patriots (15-5) also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Malique Ewin.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 64, Mill Creek 36
HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett stayed perfect in 8-AAAAAAA play with a 64-36 win over Mill Creek on Tuesday.
R.J. Godfrey (14 points, nine assists), Luke Keller (12 points, five rebounds), Jordan Hancock (nine points) and Armon Poyan (eight points, six rebounds) played well for the Bulldogs (14-7, 5-0).
Discovery 58, Meadowcreek 44
NORCROSS — Discovery improved to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in 7-AAAAAAA with a 58-34 win over Meadowcreek on Tuesday.
The Titans were led by Mikey Moncrease (13 points), Ian Davis (11 points), Daveion Teague-Parham (nine points), Decourey McGowan (eight points), Cam Shelton (seven points) and Navaughn Maise (six points, 12 rebounds).
Archer 55, Dunwoody 42
DUNWOODY — Archer picked up a 7-AAAAAAA road win Tuesday, defeating Dunwoody 55-42.
The Tigers (11-9, 5-5) were led by Christian Drummer (11 points, five rebounds, three steals), Major Freeman (11 points, three steals), Jaylen Magby (eight points, two steals), Damoni Harrison (seven points, five rebounds, two blocks) and Mekhi Carter (four points, five assists, three steals).
Collins Hill 74, Mountain View 51
LAWRENCEVILLE — Collins Hill defeated Mountain View 74-51 in an 8-AAAAAAA game Tuesday night.
Ethan Davis scored 19 for the Eagles, Mel Haynes had 16 points, Chris Lanns had 13 points and Alpha Diallo scored 10.
Mountain View was led by Zay Wilson (14 points), A.J. Roberson (10 points), Chance Boothe (nine points) and Javon Jordan (eight points).
Shiloh 61, Central Gwinnett 46
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh rolled to a 61-46 win over Central Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Zaron Jackson had 14 points and five rebounds in the win, Nazir Griffon had 11 points and four assists and Devon Barnes added 10 points and three assists.
Buford 69, Habersham Central 35
BUFORD — Four double-figure scorers helped Buford to a 69-35 win over Habersham Central on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Wolves (14-4, 5-2) were led by Jaylon Taylor (18 points, eight rebounds), Alahn Sumler (15 points, six rebounds, four assists), London Williams (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Marc Mauge (10 points). Caleb Blackwell chipped in with seven assists.
Winder-Barrow 55, Dacula 42
DACULA — Dacula fell 55-42 at Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Lamariyon Jordan scored 15, and Gabe Omoregie had 12 points and six rebounds for the Falcons.
Sandy Creek 72, GAC 49
TYRONE — Sandy Creek defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 72-49 on Tuesday despite 20 points from Saiku White.
The Spartans also got six points and 10 rebounds from Eddie Page and eight points from Dominic Cooks.
