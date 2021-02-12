SUGAR HILL — Jaylon Taylor’s stickback just before time expired gave Buford’s boys basketball a thrilling 72-71 win over Lanier on Friday.
Lanier’s Andrew McConnell made a 3-pointer for a brief lead before Taylor’s game-winning shot.
Buford (15-6, 6-4 Region 8-AAAAAA) had five double-figure scorers, led by Marc Mauge’s 16 points. He was backed up by Taylor (13 points), Alahn Sumler (12 points), Hysan Dalton (11 points, six rebounds) and Caleb Blackwell (10 points, seven assists).
Lanier falls to 16-6 overall and 8-3 in the region.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 76, Parkview 72
LILBURN — Chauncey Wiggins had 26 points, five rebounds and four steals Friday in Grayson’s 76-72 win over Grayson in Region 4-AAAAAAA.
The Rams also got contributions from Ian Schieffelin (18 points, 10 rebounds), Robert Cowherd (11 points) and Tyrese Elliot (nine assists).
Parkview was led by Avantae Harper (14 points, 13 rebounds), Jason Edwards (30 points, six assists) and Asher Woods (11 points, six assists).
Norcross 73, Peachtree Ridge 69
SUWANEE — Norcross edged Peachtree Ridge 73-69 Friday in a non-region game.
The Blue Devils finish the regular season with a 19-6 record.
Peachtree Ridge was led by Malcolm Noel (17 points), Jairus Griffin (16 points), Duke Clayton (15 points) and B.J. Djibo (seven points).
Duluth 60, Dunwoody 59
DULUTH — Duluth squeaked past Dunwoody 60-59 Friday in a Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament play-in game.
The Wildcats play at Discovery Monday at 6 p.m. in a first-round game.
GAC 71, Douglass 32
ATLANTA — LaMarr Randolph and Josh Fulton powered Greater Atlanta Christian in Friday’s 71-32 rout of Douglass.
Randolph had 25 points and Fulton had 24 points and five rebounds. Dominic Cooks added eight points and four rebounds in the win.
