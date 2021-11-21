DACULA — A triple-double from Jayden Williams powered Brookwood’s boys basketball team to a 73-42 victory — the first for new head coach Mark Wright — over Luella in Saturday’s Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic.
Williams had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots, while teammate Khush Chauhan added 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview 63, Archer 54
SUWANEE — Asher Woods’ 28 points and seven rebounds fueled Parkview to a 63-54 victory over Archer in North Gwinnett’s Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Mike Matthews was close behind with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers.
Archer was led by Ryen Jones (17 points, seven rebounds), Damoni Harrison (16 points, six rebounds, three assists), Major Freeman (nine points, three rebounds, two assists) and Christian Drummer (eight points, five rebounds, four assists).
North Gwinnett 76, New Manchester 41
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett kicked off its Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic with a 76-41 win over New Manchester on Saturday.
North was led by Dylan Gary (19 points), Lane Vance (13 points), Amaru Grosvenor (11 points), Thomas Allard (10 points) and Julian Walker (15 rebounds, 10 blocked shots).
Shiloh 51, Galloway 44
SUWANEE — Shiloh pulled out a 51-44 win over Galloway in Saturday’s Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic at North Gwinnett.
The Generals were led by D.J. Leak (17 points, five assists), Trevon Payton (14 points, eight rebounds) and Isaiah Bertie (12 points, seven rebounds).
Wheeler 62, Grayson 60
NORCROSS — Wheeler rallied from being down double figures in the second half Saturday for a 62-60 win over Grayson in the On the Radar Hoops Tip-Off Classic at Norcross.
Newton 83, Norcross 67
NORCROSS — Loaded Newton pulled away Saturday for an 83-67 win over Norcross in the On the Radar Hoops Tip-Off Classic at Norcross.
Dacula 95, Trinity Prep 55
DACULA — Dacula coasted to a 95-55 win over Trinity Prep on Saturday in the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic.
Lamariyon Jordan led the Falcons with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks, and Omari Hamilton had 24 points and six rebounds. Anthony Alston contributed 19 points and six rebounds, and Josh Mathurin added seven points and 12 assists.
Buford 78, Northview 46
JOHNS CREEK — Buford defeated Northview 78-46 in Saturday’s Johns Creek Gladiator Showcase.
GAC 77, Trinity Christian 48
SHARPSBURG — Josh Fulton had 29 points, three rebounds and three assists Saturday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 77-48 victory at Trinity Christian.
GAC also got eight points and 11 rebounds from Eddie Page, 13 points, three rebounds and two assists from Carlton Lucas and six points and 10 rebounds from Amare Williams. Colin Henry added seven points and four rebounds, Chad Jackson had four points and five assists, Kaosi Chijioke had two points, six rebounds and five assists and Jonathan Waters had six points.
Sandy Creek 71, Providence 50
NORCROSS — Providence Christian fell 71-50 to Sandy Creek on Saturday in the On the Radar Hoops Tip-Off Classic at Norcross.
Tony Carpio led the Storm with 23 points and six rebounds.
Mount Bethel 61, Hebron 47
CUMMING — Hebron Christian lost 61-47 to Mount Bethel Christian on Saturday in North Forsyth’s Raider Classic.
Mataj Glover led all scorers with 22 points.
