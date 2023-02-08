MOUNT AIRY — Jayce Nathaniel topped the 1,000-point milestone for his career Tuesday in the Lanier boys basketball team’s 79-65 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA.
Nathaniel, a junior, led the third-ranked Longhorns with 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, and Osmar Garcia-Araujo was close behind with 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Tahai Morgan (13 points) and Landon Suarez (nine points) also played well in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 55, Collins Hill 53 (OT)
HOSCHTON — Jonathan Taylor scored 25 points Tuesday as Mill Creek edged Collins Hill 55-53 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Nate Eroh (15 points, 12 rebounds) and John McIntyre (11 points) also contributed in the win.
Central 69, Mountain View 68
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett edged Mountain View 69-68 Tuesday for an 8-AAAAAAA win.
The Black Knights were led by Malik Rideout (16 points, three assists), John Mark Avitabile (12 points, five rebounds), Jacy Miles (11 points, eight rebounds) and D’Marion Cooper (11 points, six rebounds).
Mike White scored 26 for Mountain View, and Bronson Blair scored 17. The Bears also got nine points from Jah-mel Bruce (nine points), Kadon Crawford (eight points) and Donte Golden (six points).
Grayson 64, South 50
SNELLVILLE — No. 4-ranked Grayson posted a 64-50 victory over No. 8 South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Rams were led by Anthony Alston (20 points, eight rebounds, six assists), Gicarri Harris (12 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals), Kayden Allen (11 points), C.J. Hyland (nine points, five assists, three steals) and Amir Taylor (eight points, seven rebounds).
Peachtree Ridge 61, Duluth 53
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Duluth 61-53 Tuesday, finishing 7-AAAAAAAA play with a 10-2 record and the No. 2 seed in the region tournament.
The Lions (20-5), who clinched a state tournament berth, got 24 points from Connor Teasley and 15 points from Byron Martin.
Berkmar 52, Discovery 42
LAWRENCEVILLE — Eddie Cooke III scored 29 points Tuesday in Berkmar’s 52-42 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA.
Tyson Jones added 13 points for the Patriots.
Norcross 92, Wilson Academy 65
NORCROSS — Sixth-ranked Norcross finished the regular season with a 92-65 win over Wilson Academy on Tuesday.
Bilal Abdur-Rahman (23 points, four steals, three assists), Lamariyon Jordan (16 points, six rebounds, three blocks), Mier Panoam (17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists), Samarion Bond (14 points, six rebounds, four assists) and Toby Ojukwu (12 points, four assists, three steals) led the Blue Devils.
Buford 72, Dacula 61
BUFORD — No. 10 Buford defeated Dacula 72-61 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
GAC 67, Northview 45
NORCROSS — Noah Harry had 21 points, six rebounds and two assists Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 67-45 win over Northview.
The Spartans’ other top performers were Amare Williams (nine points, five rebounds, two assists), Kaosi Chijioke (seven points, seven rebounds, three assists), Vinh Nguyen (eight points, two rebounds), J.T. Wasiele (eight points, two rebounds) and Nick Teague (six rebounds).
Wesleyan 62, Pickens 48
JASPER — Josh Kavel and James McGriff scored 20 points each Tuesday in No. 9-ranked Wesleyan’s 62-48 win over Pickens in 7-AAA.
Thomas Chipman added 12 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Hebron 68, Franklin County 54
DACULA — Hebron Christian downed Franklin County 68-54 in 8-AAA on Tuesday.
The Lions’ top performers were MaTaj Glover (19 points, five rebounds, two assists), Jelani Smith (10 points, five rebounds, three steals) and Devon McField (eight points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals).
Banks County 80, Providence 77
HOMER — Despite 30 points from Samuel Thacker, No. 10-ranked Providence Christian fell 80-77 at Banks County on Tuesday.
The Storm (21-4, 8-2 8-AAA) also got 13 points each from Thomas Malcolm and Devin Long, and 10 points from Kamron Carryl.
