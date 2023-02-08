©Dale Zanine 2022_10_18 00561.jpg

Lanier’s Jayce Nathaniel

 Dale Zanine

MOUNT AIRY — Jayce Nathaniel topped the 1,000-point milestone for his career Tuesday in the Lanier boys basketball team’s 79-65 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA.

Nathaniel, a junior, led the third-ranked Longhorns with 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, and Osmar Garcia-Araujo was close behind with 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Tahai Morgan (13 points) and Landon Suarez (nine points) also played well in the win.

