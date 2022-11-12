WINDER — Javyn Smith’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer for the game-winner Saturday as Collins Hill’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 52-50 win over Gainesville in the North Georgia Showcase.
Collins Hill’s Keishawn Hampton led all scorers with 16 points, and Smith finished with 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview 74, Walnut Grove 72 (3OT)
WINDER — Shorthanded Parkview outlasted Walnut Grove for a 74-72, triple-overtime victory Saturday.
The Panthers (2-0), limited to three available guards, got 24 points from Jacob Wilkins, 16 points from Chasz Holmes and 14 points from Jonathan Larose. Holmes and Emanuel Befekadu each had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the game to another overtime.
Mountain View 77, Winder-Barrow 68
WINDER — Mike White’s 27 points lifted Mountain View to a 77-68 win over Winder-Barrow on Saturday in the North Georgia Showcase.
Peachtree Ridge 72, Dacula 67
LILBURN — Peachtree Ridge slipped past Dacula 72-67 on Saturday behind 18 points from Byron Martin and 12 points from Bradley Goines.
Jackson Sousa (23 points) and Blake Wilson (20 points) led Dacula.
Berkmar 70, Mount Pisgah 61
LILBURN — Four double-figure scorers helped Berkmar to a 70-61 win over Mount Pisgah on Saturday.
Roc Lee (16 points), Mekhi Ragland (14 points), Isaiah Langley (13 points) and Eddie Cooke (10 points) led the Patriots.
Miller Grove 65, Duluth 60
LILBURN — Duluth fell 65-60 to Miller Grove on Saturday.
The Wildcats were led by Joel Iberosi (16 points, five rebounds) and David Culbreath-Martin (15 points).
Meadowcreek 59, Brookwood 58
SNELLVILLE — Meadowcreek edged Brookwood 59-58 on Saturday.
Christian Reid led the Broncos with 24 points, Alex Young had nine points and Daylan Dixon scored seven.
Lovett 58, Buford 55
LILBURN — Lovett slipped past Buford 58-55 on Saturday.
Carrollton 49, Shiloh 41
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh fell 49-41 to Carrollton on Saturday. Tylis Jordan led the Generals with eight points.
GAC 49, Woodville-Thompkins 44
LILBURN — Greater Atlanta Christian topped Woodville-Thompkins 49-44 on Saturday.
The Spartans were led by Kaosi Chijioke (12 points, 10 rebounds, one charge taken), J.T. Wasiele (15 points on five 3-pointers) and Noah Harry (11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one charge taken).
Providence 60, Denmark 58
DAWSONVILLE — Thomas Malcolm’s game-winning basket with two seconds left gave Providence Christian a season-opening, 60-58 win over Denmark on Saturday.
Samuel Thacker led the Storm with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Devin Long had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Malcolm finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists.
Hebron 70, North Hall 62
WINDER — Mataj Glover’s 25 points powered Hebron Christian to a 70-62 win over North Hall on Saturday.
