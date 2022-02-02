LAWRENCEVILLE — Peachtree Ridge rallied from 13 down in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where it defeated Mountain View 77-71 for a Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball win Tuesday.
Jairus Griffin led the Lions with 33 points, including 15 of his team’s 21 points in the fourth quarter. He scored six more in overtime.
Malcolm Noel contributed 18 points in the win, while David Freeman scored eight, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Mountain View got 21 points from Mike White, 15 points from Chance Boothe and 10 points each from C.J. Johnson and A.J. Cheeks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 82, Collins Hill 41
SUWANEE — No. 5-ranked North Gwinnett dominated rival Collins Hill for an 82-41 victory Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
R.J. Godfrey led four double-figure scorers with 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks, while North also got stellar play from Thomas Allard (14 points, five rebounds, four assists), Dylan Gary (13 points, seven rebounds, four assists), Gunnar Carlberg (12 points) and Duke Clayton (eight points, seven rebounds).
South Gwinnett 64, Brookwood 55
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett defeated rival Brookwood 64-55 Tuesday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Maalik Leitch led the Comets with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Kamren Heathington had 17 points and nine rebounds. Kendall Walker (11 points, two rebounds), and Michael Carter (nine points, 11 rebounds) also were key contributors.
Osiris Shabazz led the Broncos with 14 points.
Norcross 58, Discovery 47
NORCROSS — No. 8 Norcross pulled out a 58-47 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils improve to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in the region.
Discovery was led by Colby Williams (19 points), Danu Baker (six points, 11 rebounds) and Zailan Blue (nine points).
Archer 90, Duluth 50
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ninth-ranked Archer coasted to a 90-50 win over Duluth on Tuesday’s Senior Night in a 7-AAAAAAA game.
The Tigers were led by Christian Drummer (18 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals), Ryen Jones (16 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Damoni Harrison (15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals), Seth Means (nine points, two rebounds), Major Freeman (seven points, five assists, three rebounds, three steals), Carl Anderson (eight points, three rebounds), Mark Peah (seven points, two assists, two steals) and Bryson Shade (four points, five rebounds).
Berkmar 76, Dunwoody 39
LILBURN — Malique Ewin and Jameel Rideout combined for 50 points Tuesday in fourth-ranked Berkmar’s 76-39 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA.
Ewin had 26 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, and Rideout had 24 points and eight assists. Brycen Blaine gave the Patriots (16-4, 9-0) a 15-point night.
Lanier 77, Winder-Barrow 63
WINDER — Jayce Nathaniel had 22 points and Justin Birch scored 21 Tuesday in Lanier’s 77-63 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA.
The Longhorns also got 16 points from Tahai Morgan, 12 points and nine assists from C.J. Hyland and 13 rebounds from Conner Marcantel.
Dacula 69, Central Gwinnett 66
DACULA — Lamariyon Jordan had 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks Tuesday in Dacula’s 69-66 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA.
The Falcons also got stellar play from Omari Hamilton (13 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks), Josh Mathurin (nine points, six assists, five rebounds), Gabe Omoregie (six points, six rebounds), Anthony Alston (seven points, two rebounds, two assists), Jackson Sousa (six points) and Blake Wilson (four points, five rebounds).
GAC 60, Carver 48
ATLANTA — Josh Fulton’s 26 points and four rebounds keyed No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian’s 60-48 win over Carver-Atlanta on Tuesday.
Athan Pohlman (12 points, four assists), Chad Jackson (seven points, four rebounds), Eddie Page (five points, seven rebounds, three assists), Kaosi Chijioke (six rebounds) and Jonathan Waters (five points) led the Spartans.
Providence 55, Holy Innocents’ 47
ATLANTA — Seventh-ranked Providence Christian pulled out a 55-47 win over Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday.
Devin Long (nine points, 10 rebounds), Chance Thacker (nine points, four rebounds, three blocks), Thomas Malcolm (eight points, seven rebounds), Tony Carpio (eight points, three assists), Samuel Thacker (seven points) and Kamron Carryl (seven points, three steals) led a balanced effort from the Storm.
Wesleyan 66, AIS 26
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Tate Gilley had 23 points Tuesday in Wesleyan’s 66-26 win over Atlanta International.
Josh Kavel added 10 points in the win.
