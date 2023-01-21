LILBURN — Jacob Wilkins powered the Parkview boys basketball team to a 71-69 upset of Newton, ranked fifth in Class AAAAAAA, in Region 4-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Wilkins finished with 26 points, and Mike Matthews added 16 points for the Panthers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 55, South Gwinnett 51
LOGANVILLE — Grayson, No. 2 in AAAAAAA, pulled out a 55-51 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA Friday.
Amir Taylor had 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Rams, and Gicarri Harris had 13 points, four rebounds and two steals. They were backed up by C.J. Hyland (nine points, three rebounds, two assists), Chad Moodie (seven points, six rebounds, 10 blocks) and Anthony Alston (seven points, three rebounds, two blocks, two steals).
Archer 66, Brookwood 53
SNELLVILLE — No. 7-ranked Archer posted a 66-53 win over Brookwood in 4-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Kahmare Holmes had 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (14-3, 2-2). He was backed up by Seth Means (13 points, five rebounds, three blocks, two steals), Courtland Walker (10 points, three steals, three assists), Darrian Joseph (12 points, four assists, two steals) and Josh Mathurin (four points, five assists, three steals).
North Gwinnett 51, Berkmar 49
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett edged Berkmar 51-49 Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Bulldogs are now 6-2 in region play.
Berkmar was led by Eddie Cooke III (15 points), Mekhi Ragland (12 points) and D.K. Jackson (nine points).
Mountain View 66, Central 58
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View defeated Central Gwinnett 66-58 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Bronson Blair (14 points), Q.J. Jones (12 points), Mike White (11 points), C.J. Johnson (10 points) and Jah-Mel Bruce (seven points) were the Bears’ top scorers.
Buford 84, Dacula 47
DACULA — No. 8 Buford made 12 3-pointers and routed Dacula 84-47 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
London Williams (18 points), Brennan Wansley (14 points), Cameron Kelly (14 points), David Burnett (eight points) and Edward Hunter (eight points) led the win.
Dacula was led by Jaden Mattison’s 15 points and xxx Banks’ 10 points. Jackson Sousa added nine points.
Collins Hill 64, Mill Creek 57 (OT)
SUWANEE — Collins Hill earned a 64-57 overtime win over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA Friday.
Mill Creek was led by Stephen Akwiwu (18 points, 12 rebounds), Trajen Greco (15 points, six rebounds, five assists) and John McIntyre (10 points).
Norcross 80, Duluth 49
NORCROSS — No. 1-ranked Norcross coasted to an 80-49 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA on Friday.
The Blue Devils were led by Bilal Abdur-Rahman (17 points, four assists), Michael Zhang (11 points), Lamariyon Jordan (14 points, seven rebounds), Mier Panoam (10 points, 10 rebounds), Samarion Bond (nine points, seven rebounds, three steals), Toby Ojukwu (nine points, four assists) and Michael Pace (seven points, five rebounds).
Shiloh 50, Gainesville 37
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh improved to 4-2 in 8-AAAAAA with a 50-37 victory over Gainesville on Friday.
Emmanuel Okogie (13 points, seven rebounds), Mustapha Diane (13 points, six rebounds) and Tylis Jordan (nine points, five rebounds) led the Generals.
Lanier 64, Apalachee 28
WINDER — Lanier, No. 3 in AAAAAA, stayed perfect in 8-AAAAAA with a 64-28 win over Apalachee on Friday.
The Longhorns (15-4, 6-0) were led by 17 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and three assists from Jayce Nathaniel. Osmar Garcia-Araujo (12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks), Daveon Johnson (12 points, four rebounds, two blocks) and Tahai Morgan (10 points) also played well in the win.
Chattahoochee 51, GAC 48
NORCROSS — Chattahoochee slipped past Greater Atlanta Christian 51-48 Friday in 6-AAAAA.
The Spartans’ top performers were Kaosi Chijioke (12 points, 12 rebounds), Amare Williams (13 points, three rebounds), Jonathan Waters (11 points, two rebounds) and Noah Harry (two points, 11 rebounds).
Seckinger 50, North Oconee 45
BUFORD — Seckinger picked up a big Region 8-AAAA win Friday night, beating No. 7-ranked North Oconee 50-45.
The Jaguars are 14-6 overall and 7-3 in region play.
Hebron 65, Franklin County 55
CARNESVILLE — Five double-figure scorers powered Hebron Christian to a 65-55 win over Franklin County in 8-AAA on Friday.
The Lions’ top scorers were Devon McField (12 points, three assists, two steals), Jelani Mason (11 points, four assists, two steals), Blake Wilson (10 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks), MaTaj Glover (10 points, five assists, five rebounds) and Justin Bartleson (10 points, five rebounds, two steals).
Wesleyan 50, Lumpkin County 39
DAHLONEGA — Wesleyan topped Lumpkin County 50-39 Friday in 7-AAA.
Josh Kavel scored 21 in the win, Brayden Tidwell had 10 points and Derwin Hodge added seven points.
Union County 81, Providence 78
BLAIRSVILLE — Despite 29 points, four assists and three rebounds from Samuel Thacker, No. 3-ranked Providence Christian fell 81-78 to Union County in 8-AA Friday.
The Storm’s other top performers were Devin Long (18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists), Kamron Carryl (12 points, three rebounds) and Chandler Dunn (11 points, four assists, three rebounds).
