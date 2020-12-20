ATLANTA — Grayson’s boys basketball team defeated Kell 80-74 Saturday in the Playing for a Change Challenge at Pace.
The Rams were led by Robert Cowherd (19 points, six rebounds, four assists), Ian Schieffelin (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Tyrese Elliot (18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists). They also got good games from Chauncey Wiggins (10 points, nine rebounds), Kaden McArthur (seven points, seven assists) and Gicarri Harris (10 points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Discovery 66, Valdosta 59
MARIETTA — Discovery picked up a win over Valdosta in Saturday’s Lemon Street Classic.
The Titans (8-2) were led by Cam Shelton’s 14 points, Daveion Teague-Parham’s 13 points and Navaughn Maise’s 10 points and 10 rebounds. Maise also took six charges.
Ian Davis (nine points) and DeCourey McGowan (eight points) also contributed in the win.
Berkmar 77, Centennial 62
CANTON — Jameel Rideout and Jemahri Hill had 18 points each Saturday in Berkmar’s 77-62 win over Centennial in the War Lodge Invitational on Saturday.
The Patriots (7-3) also got 11 points and 12 rebounds from Dara Olonade.
Evans 82, Lanier 74
MARIETTA — Lanier came up short in an 82-74 loss to Evans in the Lemon Street Classic on Saturday.
Makai Vassell (20 points), Andrew McConnell (16 points) and Iajah Phillips (15 points) led the Longhorns.
GAC 75, Redan 53
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Redan 75-53 in Region 5-AAA play Saturday.
Lamarr Randolph (21 points, six rebounds, five assists), Dominic Cooks (17 points, six rebounds), Eddie Page (10 points, eight rebounds) and Josh Fulton (six points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists) led the way for the Spartans.
Providence 48, Trinity Christian 44
SUWANEE — Providence Christian edged Trinity Christian 48-44 Saturday in the Lambert Holiday Classic.
The Storm’s top scorers were Chance Thacker (14 points), Elijah Williams (13 points) and Tony Carpio (nine points).
