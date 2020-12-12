LAWRENCEVILLE — Grayson’s boys basketball team defeated host Archer 49-40 Saturday in the Gwinnett Daily Post Metro Atlanta Challenge.
Robert Cowherd had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Rams, and Ian Schieffelin had 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Archer was led by Major Freeman (13 points) and Christian Drummer (12 points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Discovery 60, Meadowcreek 53
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery defeated Meadowcreek 60-53 Saturday, improving to 6-2 on the season and 2-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA.
Ian Davis (17 points), Navaughn Maise (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Mikey Moncrease (12 points) led the way for the Titans.
McEachern 88, Berkmar 81 (3OT)
LILBURN — McEachern outlasted Berkmar 88-81 in triple overtime Saturday.
The Patriots (5-3) were led by Malique Ewin (24 points, 16 rebounds), Jameel Rideout (18 points), Dara Olonade (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Destin Logan (15 points).
South Gwinnett 70, Arabia Mountain 36
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett improved to 6-1 on the season with a 70-36 victory over Arabia Mountain on Saturday.
Wesleyan 85, Brandon Hall 44
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Tate Gilley scored 25 Saturday to lead Wesleyan in an 85-44 win over Brandon Hall.
James McGriff (13 points, seven rebounds), Sam Cleveland (11 points, 11 rebounds), Anakin Brown (nine points on three 3-pointers) and Thomas Chipman (nine points, six rebounds) also played well for the Wolves (1-5).
Tallulah Falls 65, Hebron Christian 54
TALLULAH FALLS — Hebron Christian fell 65-54 to Tallulah Falls on Saturday.
The Lions (4-3) was led by Jayden Williams (18 points), Samuel Hutto (16 points) and MaTaj Glover (14 points).
