MILTON — Grayson, ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAAAA, defeated Osborne 67-57 Saturday in the Longhorn Steakhouse Classic, a boys basketball showcase at Milton.
The Rams’ C.J. Hyland had 19 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds, and Amir Taylor had 18 points and seven rebounds in the win. Gicarri Harris (11 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals), Chad Moodie (seven points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks) and Anthony Alston (seven points, four rebounds) also stood out for Grayson (15-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lanier 69, Jackson County 25
JEFFERSON — Lanier, No. 3 in AAAAAA, routed Jackson County 69-25 Saturday in 8-AAAAAA behind 24 points and 10 rebounds from Jayce Nathaniel.
The Longhorns (17-4, 8-0) also got eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists from Osmar Garcia-Araujo, while Daveon Johnson and Landon Suarez added nine points.
Shiloh 67, North Forsyth 53
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh topped North Forsyth 67-53 Saturday to improve to 7-2 in 8-AAAAAA play.
Tylis Jordan (22 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Emmanuel Okogie (20 points, eight rebounds) powered the victory.
MDCA (Fla.) 52, GAC 44
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian grad Steven Hayes returned home Saturday and led his Mount Dora Christian Academy (Fla.) team to a 52-44 win over the host Spartans.
GAC was led by Kaosi Chijioke (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists), Noah Harry (11 points), Jonathan Waters (nine points), Nick Teague (five points, eight rebounds) and Amare Williams (two points, four assists, three rebounds, lockdown defense).
Wesleyan 73, BEST Academy 46
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan got 24 points from Josh Kavel in Saturday’s 73-46 win over BEST Academy.
The Wolves’ other top scorers were Brayden Tidwell with 14 and Brice Gillis with 12.
