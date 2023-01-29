CJ_Hyland.jpg

C.J. Hyland

MILTON — Grayson, ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAAAA, defeated Osborne 67-57 Saturday in the Longhorn Steakhouse Classic, a boys basketball showcase at Milton.

The Rams’ C.J. Hyland had 19 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds, and Amir Taylor had 18 points and seven rebounds in the win. Gicarri Harris (11 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals), Chad Moodie (seven points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks) and Anthony Alston (seven points, four rebounds) also stood out for Grayson (15-5).

