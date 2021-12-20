ATLANTA — Grayson’s boys basketball team, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, posted a 59-56 victory over previously unbeaten Eagle’s Landing, ranked first in AAAAA, in the Playing For A Change Tournament at Pace Academy.
The Rams play Greenforest in Tuesday’s championship game at 6 p.m.
Tyrese Elliott fueled Grayson with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists. Gicarri Harris had 11 points and four rebounds, Amir Taylor had seven points and nine rebounds and Melo Oglesby added six points and five rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 64, Alexander 56
MARIETTA — Sixth-ranked North Gwinnett advanced to the finals of the Lemon Street Classic with a 64-56 win over previously unbeaten Alexander, ranked ninth in AAAAAA, on Monday.
Dylan Gary led the Bulldogs with 23 points, and R.J. Godfrey had 20 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Thomas Allard added 12 points in the win.
Peachtree Ridge 54, New Manchester 43
CARROLLTON — Peachtree Ridge opened the Carrollton Christmas Classic with a 54-43 win over New Manchester on Monday.
Malcolm Noel led the Lions with 16 points, and Bradley Goines had 13 points ahd three assists. Goines was 3-for-4 from 3-point range.
Parkview 100, Camp Jewell House 51
ALPHARETTA — Asher Woods scored 32 points in barely more than a half and Mike Matthews had a triple-double Monday in Parkview’s 100-51 win over Camp Jewell House, advancing to the finals of the Alpharetta Raider Invitational.
Matthews finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Woods went 5-for-5 from 3-point range in his big game. Emanuel Befekadu added 12 points.
Buford 73, Brookwood 40
SNELLVILLE — Buford, ranked first in AAAAAA, rolled to a 73-40 victory over Brookwood on Monday.
The Wolves were led by Malachi Brown (20 points) and London Williams (12 points).
Donovan Gray had a team-high 14 points for Brookwood.
GAC 78, West (Tenn.) 56
LILBURN — Josh Fulton had 31 points and eight rebounds in seventh-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian’s 78-56 win over West (Tenn.) Monday in the Storm Christmas Classic at Providence Christian.
The Spartans also got good games from Kaosi Chijioke (10 points, four rebounds, four assists), Eddie Page (four points, 11 rebounds), Chad Jackson (six points, four rebounds, three assists) and Colin Henry (five points, five rebounds, three assists).
Hebron 75, Mount de Sales 26
MACON — Hebron Christian defeated Mount de Sales 75-26 on Monday behind 22 points from Mataj Glover and 13 points from Gabe Selagea.
