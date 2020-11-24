SUWANEE — Grayson’s boys basketball team slipped past North Gwinnett 68-65 Tuesday in the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic.
The Rams, coming off a state runner-up finish, got 20 points, six rebounds and five assists from Tyrese Elliott. Chauncey Wiggins had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Taje Kelly had 17 points, six rebounds and four steals.
R.J. Godfrey led North with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots. Brendan Rigsbee (13 points) and Dylan Gary (11 points) also scored in double figures for the host Bulldogs.
North led 37-28 at halftime before a big third quarter from Grayson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Discovery 88, Williamson (Ala.) 62
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mikey Moncrease scored a season-high 35 points Tuesday as Discovery defeated Williamson, the Class AAAA state champion in Alabama last season, 88-62 on Tuesday.
Ian Davis added 19 points in the win, while Navaughn Maise scored 10 and Bryce W had eight points off the bench. Cam Shelton contributed seven assists for the Titans, now 3-0 on the season.
Lanier 80, St. Francis 76
SUWANEE — Lanier took down No. 1-ranked St. Francis 80-76 Tuesday in the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic.
The Longhorns (2-0) got 22 points and 10 rebounds from Makai Vassell and 18 points from Iajah Phillips.
Luella 50, Dacula 42
DACULA — Dacula lost for the first time this season on Tuesday, falling 50-42 to unbeaten Luella (3-0).
The Falcons (2-1) were led by 17 points from Lamariyon Jordan and 10 points from Bryce Wilson.
Walker 59, Wesleyan 58
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Walker edged host Wesleyan 59-58 on Tuesday.
Tate Gilley led the Wolves with 15 points and Thomas Chipman added 11 points.
Winder-Barrow 70, Hebron 65
DACULA — Winder-Barrow edged Hebron Christian 70-65 on Tuesday.
Scott Gabel had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lions. He was backed up by teammates Zach Calvert (nine points) and Sam Hutto (15 points, seven rebounds).
