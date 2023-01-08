LOGANVILLE — Grayson, ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, pulled out a 71-67, overtime win over Class AAAAA No. 1 Kell in the finale of Saturday’s Grayson New Year’s Classic.
Anthony Alston had 19 points and five rebounds, and Gicarri Harris had 18 points, five rebounds and two assists to lead the Rams. Amir Taylor contributed 10 points and two rebounds in the win, and Chad Moodie added seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Gwinnett 62, Cedar Grove 52
LOGANVILLE — South Gwinnett knocked off Cedar Grove, ranked third in AAA, 62-52 Saturday in the Grayson New Year’s Classic.
Justin Redmond (20 points, four rebounds, two assists), Kendall Walker (17 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Jet Horne (13 points, four rebounds, three steals) led the Comets.
Parkview 68, Mount Vernon 61
LOGANVILLE — Parkview topped Mount Vernon, ranked fourth in A Division I, 68-61 Saturday in the Grayson New Year’s Classic.
Chasz Holmes (18 points, four rebounds, three assists), Jacob Wilkins (13 points), Mike Matthews (10 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Antonio White (nine points)
Buford 77, St. Francis 53
BUFORD — Buford, No. 9 in AAAAAAA, cruised to a 77-53 victory over St. Francis on Saturday.
Milton 64, Mountain View 58
LOGANVILLE — Mountain View lost 64-58 to fifth-ranked Milton in Saturday’s Grayson New Year’s Classic.
The Bears were led by Bronson Blair (18 points, two blocks), Michael White (14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals) and C.J. Johnson (10 points, six rebounds).
Walnut Grove 51, Central Gwinnett 39
LOGANVILLE — Central Gwinnett fell 51-39 to Walnut Grove in Saturday’s Grayson New Year’s Classic.
Timothy Smith (14 points, five rebounds, three steals), Jacy Miles (13 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Jordan Harris (12 points) led the Black Knights.
Wesleyan 57, Chamblee 51
CHAMBLEE — Wesleyan, No. 10 in AAA, defeated Chamblee 57-51 on Saturday.
James McGriff (19 points), Thomas Chipman (17 points) and Josh Kavel (14 points) led the victory.
Providence 68, Furtah Prep 40
DAHLONEGA — Devin Long had 24 points and 11 rebounds Saturday in Providence Christian’s 68-40 win over Furtah Prep.
The third-ranked Storm’s other top performers were Samuel Thacker (11 points, five rebounds, four assists), Chandler Dunn (eight points, six assists, five rebounds) and Kamron Carryl (eight points, six rebounds, three assists).
