Anthony_Alston.jpg

Anthony Alston

LOGANVILLE — Grayson, ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, pulled out a 71-67, overtime win over Class AAAAA No. 1 Kell in the finale of Saturday’s Grayson New Year’s Classic.

Anthony Alston had 19 points and five rebounds, and Gicarri Harris had 18 points, five rebounds and two assists to lead the Rams. Amir Taylor contributed 10 points and two rebounds in the win, and Chad Moodie added seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.

