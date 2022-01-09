LOGANVILLE — Grayson, ranked seventh in Class AAAAAAA, knocked off AAA No. 1 Windsor Forest 75-67 Saturday in the Grayson New Year’s Classic.
Gicarri Harris (20 points, five rebounds, two assists) and Tyrese Elliott (19 points, eight rebounds, three assists) carried the scoring load for the Rams, while Caleb Blackwell (seven points, eight rebounds, four assists), Amir Taylor (seven points, six rebounds), Kylan Fox (seven points, six rebounds) and Melo Oglesby (seven points) also played well.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archer 77, Brookwood 55
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer posted an impressive 77-55 win over Brookwood on Saturday.
The Tigers had four double-figure scorers led by Damoni Harrison (19 points, seven rebounds, four steals), Ryen Jones (18 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals) and Major Freeman (16 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals). Mark Peah had 10 points, two steals and an assist, Kyle Collins had four points, six rebounds and three assists and Christian Drummer added five points, five rebounds and three assists.
Jayden Williams had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Brookwood.
Mountain View 78, Jackson County 42
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View routed Jackson County 78-42 Saturday behind a 26-point game from Mike White.
The Bears also got 16 points from Donte Golden and nine points each from Chance Boothe and Carter Watkins.
Pace Academy 56, South Gwinnett 43
LOGANVILLE — Pace Academy, ranked second in AA, defeated South Gwinnett, ranked seventh in AAAAAAA, 56-43 Saturday in the Grayson New Year’s Classic.
South was led by Kendall Walker (14 points), Kamren Heathington (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Michael Carter (eight points, five rebounds).
Dacula 59, Mill Creek 49
DACULA — Dacula defeated rival Mill Creek 59-49 Saturday, improving to 8-6 on the season.
Lamariyon Jordan (16 points, four steals, three blocks), Gabe Omoregie (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Anthony Alston (10 points) scored in double figures for the Falcons. Will Green (five points, five steals), Josh Mathurin (eight points, six rebounds, five assists) and Omari Hamilton (five points, nine rebounds) also contributed in the win.
Mill Creek was led by 21 points from Trajen Greco and 10 points from Ben Cook.
Wesleyan 43, Tattnall Square 35
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan stifled Tattnall Square in a 43-35 victory Saturday.
Thomas Chipman scored a team-high 15 points, while Derwin Hodge led the defense with five blocks.
Osborne 77, Providence 59
LOGANVILLE — Providence Christian, ranked ninth in A Private, fell 77-59 to Osborne, No. 4 in AAAAAA, in Saturday’s Grayson New Year’s Classic.
Tony Carpio led the Storm with 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Devin Long had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Samuel Thacker added 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
M.L. King 54, Hebron 49
DACULA — Hebron Christian fell 54-49 to Hebron Christian on Saturday.
The Lions' top performers were Gabe Selagea (10 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, two steals), Drew Faucher (18 points, four assists, two steals), Trace Wilhite (nine points, three rebounds) and Carrington Coombs (five points, eight rebounds).
