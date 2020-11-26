TYRONE — Grayson’s boys basketball team overcame top prospect Jabari Smith and host Sandy Creek, ranked first in Class AAA, for a 66-54 victory Wednesday in the On The Radar Showcase.
The Rams improved to 3-0 on the season after posting earlier wins over St. Francis (67-56) and North Gwinnett (68-65).
Tyrese Elliot led the Rams with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Taje Kelly scored 17 and Ian Schieffelin contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Robert Cowherd added 11 points.
Smith, a 6-foot-10 Auburn recruit, is a consensus five-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 1 senior in Georgia and the No. 5 player nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He scored 30 points against the Rams.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Gwinnett 60, Apalachee 35
WINDER — Central Gwinnett’s boys basketball team opened its season with a 60-35 win at Apalachee on Wednesday.
Jacy Miles had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Black Knights, who also got 11 points each from Daquan Hawkins and Ashton Patillo, and 10 points from Davin Steers.
Meadowcreek 65, Fayette County 59
TYRONE — Meadowcreek improved to 2-0 on the season with a 65-59 win over Fayette County in Wednesday’s On The Radar Showcase at Sandy Creek.
Keishawn Hampton scored 18 to lead the Mustangs, and Nahsir Merrick added 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.