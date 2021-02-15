SNELLVILLE — Grayson clinched its third straight region championship in boys basketball Monday with a 74-55 win at South Gwinnett.
The Rams will be Region 4-AAAAAAA’s top seed in the upcoming state playoffs.
Taje Kelly (17 points, six rebounds), Chauncey Wiggins (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Ian Schieffelin (13 points, eight rebounds, three blocks) scored in double figures in the win over South. Tyrese Elliot contributed eight assists, nine rebounds and three steals, and Robert Cowherd added seven assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Discovery 86, Duluth 65
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery opened the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament with an 86-65 win over Duluth to secure a state playoff berth.
The third-seeded Titans play at No. 2 seed Berkmar at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Archer 64, Meadowcreek 38
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 4 seed Archer clinched a state playoff berth Monday with a 64-38 win over fifth-seeded Meadowcreek in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament.
The Tigers advance to Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal at top-seeded Norcross.
