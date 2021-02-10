LOGANVILLE — Ian Schieffelin had 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks Tuesday in Grayson’s 61-53 win over South Gwinnett.
Taje Kelly (10 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) and Chauncey Wiggins (10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) also contributed to the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Collins Hill 56, Mill Creek 49
SUWANEE — Vino Glover scored 19 points Tuesday in Collins Hill’s 56-49 win over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Eagles, a No. 3 seed for next week’s region tournament, fell behind before a rally. Travis Hunter (nine points), Chris Lanns (seven points) and Jadyn Brassell (seven points) also contributed in the win.
North Gwinnett 57, Peachtree Ridge 51
SUWANEE — Thomas Allard’s 19 points helped North Gwinnett to a 57-51 victory, the Bulldogs’ 10th straight, on Tuesday against Peachtree Ridge.
Jordan Hancock (10 points), Luke Keller (10 points, five blocks) and Brendan Rigsbee (nine points) also chipped in for North.
Peachtree Ridge, a No. 2 seed for the region tournament, was led by Jairus Griffin (18 points, eight rebounds), Will Watson (nine points, two rebounds, two assists), Malcolm Noel (nine points, two rebounds, two assists), Duke Clayton (seven points, four rebounds) and Chris Green (six points, three rebounds, two steals).
Discovery 79, Dunwoody 49
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery finished 7-AAAAAAA play with an 8-4 record and the No. 3 seed in the region tournament after a 79-49 win over Dunwoody on Tuesday.
The Titans were led by Mikey Moncrease (14 points), Cam Shelton (12 points), Navaughn Maise (11 points) and Bryce Wilkins (10 points).
Shiloh 70, Buford 36
BUFORD — Shiloh rolled to a 70-36 victory over Buford on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Generals’ top scorers were Devon Barnes (16 points, five assists), Nazir Griffin (16 points, three assists), Trevon Payton (11 points, eight rebounds) and Amarion Jones (nine points, three assists).
Shiloh is 17-4 on the season.
Lanier 65, Dacula 55
SUGAR HILL — Lanier clinched a state tournament berth Tuesday with its 65-55 win over Dacula.
The Longhorns (16-5, 8-2) were led by Jayce Nathaniel (14 points, 10 rebounds), Makai Vassell (13 points, 13 rebounds) and Iajah Phillips (10 points).
Dacula (12-12, 6-6) got 27 points from Lamariyon Jordan.
GAC 57, Westminster 43
ATLANTA — Josh Fulton had 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists Tuesday as Greater Atlanta Christian topped Westminster 57-43.
Eddie Page (10 points, 11 rebounds), LaMarr Randolph (12 points, six rebounds) and Saiku White (10 rebounds, five assists) also contributed in the win.
Providence 81, Hebron 51
DACULA — Providence Christian posted an 81-51 win over Hebron Christian on Tuesday.
Providence was led by Tony Carpio (20 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks), Elijah Williams (19 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Chance Thacker (16 points, four rebounds, three assists).
Galloway 64, Wesleyan 53
ATLANTA — Down by five points to second-ranked Galloway with two minutes left, Wesleyan couldn’t make enough shots down the stretch in a 64-53 loss Tuesday night.
Tate Gilley (16 points) and Anakin Brown (nine points) were the top scorers for Wesleyan (6-13, 1-5).
