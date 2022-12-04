Gicarri_Harris_2.JPG

Gicarri Harris, Grayson

MARIETTA — Grayson’s boys basketball team, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, topped Alexander, No. 1 in AAAAAA, 64-60 in Saturday’s Tournament of Champions at Wheeler.

Gicarri Harris had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Amir Taylor had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Rams. Anthony Alston had 12 points, two assists and two rebounds to reach double figures, while Chad Moodie (eight points, seven rebounds, three blocks, one steal) and Corey Gatlin (six points, seven assists) also played well.

Recommended for you