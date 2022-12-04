MARIETTA — Grayson’s boys basketball team, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, topped Alexander, No. 1 in AAAAAA, 64-60 in Saturday’s Tournament of Champions at Wheeler.
Gicarri Harris had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Amir Taylor had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Rams. Anthony Alston had 12 points, two assists and two rebounds to reach double figures, while Chad Moodie (eight points, seven rebounds, three blocks, one steal) and Corey Gatlin (six points, seven assists) also played well.
The Bears were led by Bronson Blair (18 points), Q.J. Jones (14 points), Richard Rojas (14 points), Donte Golden (11 points) and K.T. Sherman (eight points).
Peachtree Ridge 67, Central Gwinnett 50
MARIETTA — Peachtree Ridge is now 6-0 on the season after Saturday’s 67-50 win over Central Gwinnett in the Tournament of Champions.
Parkview 63, Collins Hill 47
MARIETTA — Parkview claimed a 63-47 win over Collins Hill in Saturday’s Tournament of Champions.
Jacob Wilkins (26 points) was Parkview’s top scorer, Emanuel Befekadu had 11 points on a trio of 3-pointers, Mike Matthews had 10 points and Adonai Mussie also scored 10.
Keishawn Hampton (15 points) led the Eagles.
Shiloh 62, Holy Innocents’ 53
MARIETTA — Tylis Jordan helped Shiloh to a 62-53 victory over Holy Innocents’ on Saturday.
Jordan led the Generals (3-2) with 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Emmanuel Okogie contributed 10 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Waymon Bowie chipped in with nine points and three assists.
GAC 61, Lovett 53
ATLANTA — Noah Harry’s 24 points led Greater Atlanta Christian in a 61-53 win over Lovett on Saturday.
The Spartans also got good games from Amare Williams (12 points, seven rebounds, three assists), Kaosi Chijioke (six points, five rebounds, five assists) and Vinh Nguyen (nine points, three rebounds).
Northview 53, Wesleyan 52
JOHNS CREEK — Despite 33 points from Josh Kavel, Wesleyan fell 53-52 to Northview on Saturday.
The Wolves, ranked sixth in AAA, also got 12 points from Thomas Chipman.
