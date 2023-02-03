Gicarri_Harris_2.JPG

Gicarri Harris, Grayson

LILBURN — Gicarri Harris and Grayson rolled to a 71-47 victory at Parkview in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball on Friday.

Harris had 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Chad Moodie (12 points, eight rebounds, seven blocks, two steals), C.J. Hyland (10 points, two rebounds) and Amir Taylor (10 points, six rebounds, two assists) also scored in double figures.

Recommended for you