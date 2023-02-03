LILBURN — Gicarri Harris and Grayson rolled to a 71-47 victory at Parkview in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball on Friday.
Harris had 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Chad Moodie (12 points, eight rebounds, seven blocks, two steals), C.J. Hyland (10 points, two rebounds) and Amir Taylor (10 points, six rebounds, two assists) also scored in double figures.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norcross 67, North 65
NORCROSS — Norcross squeaked past North Gwinnett 67-65 Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Peachtree Ridge 62, Meadowcreek 53
NORCROSS — Peachtree Ridge defeated Meadowcreek 62-53 in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Connor Teasley led the Lions (19-5, 9-2) with 17 points, and Jameel Peters scored 11.
Discovery 44, Duluth 43
DULUTH — Trey Hobbs and Rashad Holloway made clutch shots late Friday as Discovery edged Duluth 44-43 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Robertson Gensee led the victory with 16 points and four rebounds, while Jamere Tucker (six points, nine rebounds) and Colby Williams (six points, six rebounds) also played well.
Dacula 56, Central 53
DACULA — Dacula pulled out a 56-53 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Jaden Mattison led the Falcons with 23 points, Keith Banks had 14 points and Jackson Sousa scored 11.
Mill Creek 86, Mountain View 66
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek cruised to an 86-66 win over rival Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Trajen Greco had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hawks, Jonathan Taylor scored 17 and Nate Eroh had 13 points and eight rebounds. John McIntyre (13 points) and Stephen Akwiwu (12 points, 11 rebounds) also scored in double figures.
Buford 68, Collins Hill 48
BUFORD — Buford took a 68-48 victory over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
London Williams (16 points), Torre Costin (12 points), Chase Robinson (11 points) and Cameron Kelly (eight points) led the Wolves.
Collins Hill’s double-figure scorers were Keishawn Hampton (14 points), Tyrese Mixon (11 points) and Javyn Smith (10 points).
South 65, Brookwood 62
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett topped rival Brookwood 65-62 Friday in 4-AAAAAA.
South was led by Ansar Osman (20 points, seven rebounds), Justin Redmond (19 points, three steals) and Kendall Walker (nine points, four steals).
Alex Young led Brookwood with 19 points and five rebounds. The Broncos, who had 19 assists as a team, also got contributions from Christian Reid (nine points, three rebounds, three assists), Elijah Milliner (eight points) and R.J. Williams (five assists).
Newton 65, Archer 57
LAWRENCEVILLE — Newton rallied in the second half for a 65-57 win over Archer in 4-AAAAAAA on Friday.
The Tigers, who led 36-27 at halftime, were led by Kahmare Holmes (15 points, six rebounds, four assists), Darrian Joseph (10 points, three rebounds, two assists), Elijah Davis (10 points, four rebounds), Bryce Kennedy (nine points, five rebounds, two steals), Courtland Walker (six points, three steals, two assists) and Jaylen Richardson (four points, two rebounds).
Wilson 58, Berkmar 56
LILBURN — Berkmar fell 58-56 to Wilson Academy on Friday.
The Patriots were led by Eddie Cooke III (20 points, eight rebounds) and Tyson Jones (18 points, six rebounds).
Shiloh 64, Jackson County 31
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh cruised to a 64-31 win Friday over Jackson County on Senior Night.
Emmanuel Okogie (15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists), Tylis Jordan (11 points) and Caden Mitchell (nine points, five rebounds) powered the Generals.
Wesleyan 66, Gilmer 65
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan edged Gilmer 66-65 Friday behind 21 ponts from Josh Kavel.
Thomas Chipman scored 18 in the win, Brayden Tidwell had eight points and Walker Huckaby had six points and drew a charge.
Providence 66, Fellowship 29
LILBURN — Providence Christian celebrated Senior Night with a 66-29 rout of Fellowship Christian on Friday.
The Storm (21-3, 8-1 in 8-AA) honored seniors Devin Long, Thomas Malcolm, Chandler Dunn, Kamron Carryl, Dre Booker, Ephraim Rowell and Luke Krakoviak.
