IMG_1200.jpg
Chad Price

LOGANVILLE — Third-ranked Grayson knocked off Brookwood 63-49 in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball Friday night.

Gicarri Harris had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Rams, while Amir Taylor (11 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal) and Chad Moodie (10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks) also scored in double figures. Kylan Fox added six points, eight rebounds and a steal in the win.

Recommended for you