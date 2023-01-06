LOGANVILLE — Third-ranked Grayson knocked off Brookwood 63-49 in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball Friday night.
Gicarri Harris had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Rams, while Amir Taylor (11 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal) and Chad Moodie (10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks) also scored in double figures. Kylan Fox added six points, eight rebounds and a steal in the win.
Christian Reid (12 points), Daylan Dixon (eight points), Elijah Milliner (eight points) and Alex Young (seven points) were Brookwood’s top scorers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archer 60, Parkview 54
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 8-ranked Archer outlasted Parkview 60-54 in a 4-AAAAAAA game Friday behind 26 points, five rebounds and three assists from Kahmare Holmes.
Darrian Joseph (13 points, four assists, three steals), Jaylen Richardson (10 points, foure rebounds, two assists), Aiden Ifill (six points, seven rebounds, two steals, two charges taken) and Dominick Wright (five points, seven rebounds, two blocks) also played well for the Tigers (12-2).
Buford 66, Mountain View 49
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ninth-ranked Buford opened 8-AAAAAAA play with a 66-49 win at Mountain View on Friday.
The Wolves were led by Asa Williams (12 points), Chase Robinson (10 points), Torre Costin (nine points), David Burnett (eight points) and Davis Church (eight points).
Mountain View’s top scorers were C.J. Johnson (18 points), Quintus Jones (nine points) and Bronson Blair (eight points).
Mill Creek 48, Central Gwinnett 45
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek edged Central Gwinnett 48-45 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Jonathan Taylor (16 points), Trajen Greco (14 points) and Nate Eroh (eight points, seven rebounds) led the victory.
Collins Hill 62, Dacula 60
SUWANEE — Collins Hill squeaked past Dacula 62-60 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Jaden Mattison led Dacula with 28 points and Jackson Sousa scored 20.
Berkmar 54, Duluth 40
DULUTH — Berkmar topped Duluth 54-40 for a 7-AAAAAAA win Friday night.
Tyson Jones (21 points, eight rebounds) and Eddie Cooke III (18 points, seven rebounds) led the Patriots, who also got solid play from Isaiah Langley (six points) and Mekhi Ragland (four points, 10 rebounds).
Shiloh 44, Apalachee 34
WINDER — Shiloh shut down Apalachee in a 44-34 victory Friday in 8-AAAAAA.
The Generals, 2-0 in region play, were led by Emmanuel Okogie, who had 18 points and 16 rebounds.
Cambridge 51, GAC 29
MILTON — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 51-29 to Cambridge on Friday in 6-AAAAA.
GAC was led by Noah Harry (11 points, four rebounds, four assists) and Kaosi Chijioke (10 rebounds).
Seckinger 62, Chestatee 52
BUFORD — Seckinger defeated Chestatee 62-52 Friday, improving to 12-4 overall and 5-1 in 8-AAAA.
The Jaguars were led by 20 points from I.V. Redmond, 18 points from Carter Watkins, 10 points from M.J. Lloyd and eight points from Akivo Walker.
Providence 86, East Jackson 40
COMMERCE — No. 3-ranked Providence Christian routed East Jackson 86-40 Friday, improving to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in 8-AA.
Kamron Carryl (24 points, three rebounds), Devin Long (18 points) and Ephraim Rowell (14 points, three assists) led the Storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.