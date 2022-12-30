SNELLVILLE — Evan Dunston’s game-winning 3-pointer capped a furious rally by Brookwood’s boys basketball team Friday in a 62-59 win over North Gwinnett for fifth place in the Deep South Classic.
R.J. Williams (15 points), Christian Reid (13 points), Alex Young (10 points) and Dunston (nine points) led the Broncos, who trailed by 20 to begin the fourth quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Myers Park (N.C.) 66, Norcross 62 (OT)
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Norcross suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling 66-62 in overtime to Myers Park (N.C.) in the semifinals of the Arby’s Classic.
Mier Panoam (23 points, seven rebounds) and Bilal Abdur-Rahman (16 points) led the Blue Devils.
Seckinger 91, Monsignor Donovan 62
HOSCHTON — Seckinger finished off a 2-1 week at the JaxCo Holiday Classic with a 91-62 win over Monsignor Donovan on Friday.
The Jaguars (11-4) had 13 players score in the win.
Providence 82, Mill Creek 80 (2OT)
HOSCHTON — Providence Christian defeated Mill Creek 82-80 in double overtime Friday.
The Storm’s leaders were Kamron Carryl (20 points, three rebounds, three assists), Sam Thacker (19 points, five assists), Devin Long (16 points, four rebounds, two assists), Chandler Dunn (12 points) and Thomas Malcolm (12 points).
Mill Creek’s top performers were Jonathan Taylor (25 points), Trajen Greco (20 points), John McIntyre (11 points) and Nate Eroh (10 points).
Madison County 73, Hebron 57
DACULA — Madison County defeated Hebron Christian 73-57 on Friday.
The Lions were led by MaTaj Glover (15 points, five assists), Trace Wilhite (13 points) and Jelani Smith-Mason (11 points, five rebounds).
