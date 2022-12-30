Evan_Dunston.JPG

Evan Dunston, Brookwood

SNELLVILLE — Evan Dunston’s game-winning 3-pointer capped a furious rally by Brookwood’s boys basketball team Friday in a 62-59 win over North Gwinnett for fifth place in the Deep South Classic.

R.J. Williams (15 points), Christian Reid (13 points), Alex Young (10 points) and Dunston (nine points) led the Broncos, who trailed by 20 to begin the fourth quarter.

