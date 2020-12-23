MARIETTA — The Discovery boys basketball team won the inaugural Lemon Street Classic on Tuesday, defeating Tucker 57-44 in the finals.
Navaughn Maise had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Ian Davis had 16 pionts and eight rebounds to lead the Titans, who improved to 10-2 on the season. They were backed up by Mikey Moncrease (12 points) and Daveion Teague-Parham (eight points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview 84, River Ridge 74
MARIETTA — Parkview got huge games from Jason Edwards and Asher Woods in an 84-74 win over River Ridge in the Lemon Street Classic on Tuesday.
Edwards led the Panthers with 31 points, and Woods was close behind with 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Avantae Harper had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Pace Academy 66, Grayson 55
ATLANTA — Grayson came up short against host Pace Academy in the finals of the Playing For A Change Tournament on Tuesday.
Wheeler 58, North Gwinnett 55
ATLANTA — North Gwinnett fell 58-55 to Wheeler in the third-place game of the Playing For A Change Tournament at Pace Academy on Tuesday.
Lanier 60, Grovetown 57
MARIETTA — Lanier edged Grovetown 60-57 Tuesday in the Lemon Street Classic.
Andrew McConnell led the Longhorns (6-2) with 21 points, and C.J. Hyland added nine points and also took a game-saving charge on defense.
