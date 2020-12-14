LAWRENCEVILLE — Daveion Teague-Parham had 24 points, five assists and three rebounds Monday as Discovery defeated crosstown rival Central Gwinnett 76-60 in boys basketball.
The Titans (7-2) also got good nights from Mikey Moncrease (14 points, four assists), Ian Davis (12 points, six rebounds), Navaughn Maise (nine points, 15 rebounds), Cam Shelton (seven points, three assists) and Bryce Wilkins (six points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 65, Meadowcreek 48
NORCROSS — Berkmar remained unbeaten in Region 7-AAAAAAA with a 65-48 win over Meadowcreek on Monday.
The Patriots (6-3, 3-0) were led by 15 points and 12 rebounds from Malique Ewin and 11 points each from Ahmed Soumahoro and Jemahri Hill. Jameel Rideout contributed eight points and seven assists.
Lanier 64, Duluth 60
DULUTH — Four double-figure scorers led Lanier to a 64-60 victory over Duluth on Monday.
Andrew McConnell led the Longhorns (4-1) with 17 points, and Mason Friedel had 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Iajah Phillips and Conner Marcantel added 11 points each.
Buford 59, Peachtree Ridge 29
SUWANEE — London Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds Monday in Buford’s 59-29 win over Peachtree Ridge.
Alahn Sumler (12 points, six rebounds) and Marc Mauge (10 points) also contributed in the win.
